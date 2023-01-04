TNIE impact: Govt allots house to TN woman with special child in Chettipalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after TNIE highlighted their plight, the state government sanctioned a house under the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission to a woman and her special child who have taken refuge in a single room house of a 63-year-old woman in the Samathuvapuram at Chettipalayam. District Collector G S Sameeran handed over the allocation order to the family on Tuesday.

Sheela (44) lost her husband 13 years ago when their son, was eight-months-old. She realised that her son was a special child and could not go for any work as there was none around to care him. Seeing their plight, Maniyammal (63) who lives in a one-room house in the area, took them. Maniyammal went a step further and started to do odd jobs to fend for her extended family. Till October, Maniyammal used to clean vessels in a hotel for a salary of Rs 6,500 in a hotel. Due to her age and failing health, she stopped working and is rearing four goats. On Monday, Maniyammal brought Ramasamy to the grievance meeting and submitted a petition seeking help.

TNIE published the news on Tuesday, following which the Collector ascertained the condition of the family and allotted them a house in Malumichampatti. Further, he visited the family on Tuesday and handed over the allotment order to Sheela. The Collector announced that Rs 36,000, which should be paid by beneficiaries of the housing scheme, would be released from District Collector’s Discretionary Fund.

Maniyammal has also accommodated a 70-year-old woman who had worked with her in the hotel, in her house. The 1.5-cent house was split into two portions. In one portion, Maniyammal’s son lives with his family. Maniyammal said she lost her parents at a young age and was taken care of by a few good samaritans. Helping people was her way to repay the society, she said.

