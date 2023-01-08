Age is just a number for this 65-year-old tennis champion

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: This unwearied and spirited tennis champion, continues to bag several state and national level tournaments, inspiring everyone at an age of 65 years. Interested in sports since childhood, Alapati Suresh, a native of Guntur is living his dream after retirement. Though Suresh has been playing tennis for the past 30 years and participated in small competitions which are organised by local sports clubs, he never got to fulfil his wish to play in the big league due to his job. He worked as an assistant engineer in the irrigation department and retired in 2017 at the age of 60.

He used to practice the game for two hours every day without fail. Saying that tennis is his stress buster, Alapati said that, besides physical fitness, practising tennis used to relieve him from stress and provide much required mental relaxation.

“I have won almost every inter-district tournament held by various sports clubs and everyone used to encourage me to participate in state and national-level competitions. But, due to my job I couldn’t just pack and leave for big leagues, as it requires months of practice, which I couldn’t afford at that time,” he added.

Years of yearning to participate in big league competitions inspired him to go through strenuous practice even at 60 years of age, and Alapati won several medals even at national level competitions in the last five years and is now prepping up to participate in international competitions this year.

He won 12 gold medals in various district and state-level competitions and left everyone in awe after he won a gold medal in a tournament held by the All Indian Senior Tennis Association, silver medals in national competitions held by Global Indian Senior Tennis Association, and also won International Tennis Federation tournament doubles in the 65 plus category.

Alapati opines that the sport has helped him to cope with both physical and mental stress and is a reason why he is still very healthy and does not suffer from any age-related ailments. “The sport has inculcated discipline and time sense in me, which helped me very much,” the sexagenerian said.

