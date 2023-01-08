‘GivingGreat’ organisation, a thrust to basketball in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: This five-month-old organisation GivingGreat, founded by a 15-year-old Class 10 boy raised Rs 1.5 lakh through the entry fees money collected from conducting basketball leagues and has taken up repair works like filling the cracks, re-painting the court, installation of 12 flood lights and cleaning works of the basketball court at his school which was abandoned by the school management.

GivingGreat is an organisation started by Vineel Mittapalli in August 2022, to hold basketball competitions and provide the right platform for aspiring basketball players to showcase their talent.

Vineel Mittapalli, son of Mittapalli Chakravarthy, the chairman of Narasaraopeta Engineering College, was born in the United States of America (USA) in 2007 and moved to Vijayawada in 2011 and then moved to Hyderabad in 2012 where he grew up and spent his formative years. He completed his primary education in Hyderabad and is currently studying 10th class at Oakridge International School.

The young prodigy who aspires to become a businessman in the future, has founded the organisation to address one primary issue i.e., the lack of opportunities for basketball players who are young and talented. “Loot at the USA and other foreign nations, their professional basketball league competitions would be organised giving scope for the players to excel at the sport. However, in India, there are very few competitions for basketball to address this issue,” says Vineel Mittapalli.

He said students and players in India have the chance to participate in basketball competitions once in two months, and GivingGreat as an organisation aims to shorten these long interval gaps in basketball sports events by holding more league competitions at frequent intervals.

Vineel said the second objective of his organisation is to improve the infrastructure facilities at the basketball courts for the convenience of the players.

In the last five months, Vineel managed to organise five basketball tournaments with an average of 100 participants in each event. Vineel executed repair works to the basketball court at the Word and Deed Educational Academy in Hayathnagar, all of the works got completed by January 5.

