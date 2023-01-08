Home Good News

Pink’s fight against 'kala azar' in Uttar Pradesh

A survivor of kala azar turns a crusader against the desease in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria. Reports Namita Bajpai

Published: 08th January 2023 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Deoria , Pinki Ki Pathshala

Pinki is not a teacher but her classes called 'Pinki Ki Pathshala' are a household name in Deoria district

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

UTTAR PRADESH: Little did Pinki Chauhan, 19, know that she had a silent crusader hidden within until she was gripped by black fever, commonly known as kala azar, at the tender age of 12 in 2015. At the threshold of teenage when girls start getting cautious of their looks, Pinki got kala azar, a complex vector-borne disease, which while receding leaves behind a trail of greyish and black spots on the skin of the sufferer.

After a fairly prolonged duration of pain and fever, when Pinki started feeling better with a sense of having conquered the disease, she was flummoxed to find some greyish or blackish spots on her skin. The dermal discolouration was nothing but the invasion of the parasite, Leishmania Donovani, which is borne by sandflies and causes kala azar.

The phenomenon known as Post-Kala-Azar Dermal Leishmaniasis (PKDL) made the young girl run from pillar to post for the treatment of her condition. A huge amount of money was spent on the same by her parents – Janardan and Prabhawat.

After the ordeal was over,  Pinki resolved to take it as a mission of her life to sensitise others about the disease and the sufferings kala azar brings with it. She embarked upon an unending journey to fight the disease by holding special classes in government schools and colleges in her native district Doeria to spread awareness against it.

“While I defeated the infection, I realized that the ignorance towards the causal enemy (sandfly) was almost universal and treatment relatively simple if taken in time. My sufferings pushed me to launch a campaign against it,” said Pinki, whose parents allowed her to take up the cause after completing class 12.

Now an undergrad still in college, Pinki isn’t a teacher, but her classes, nicknamed Pinki Ki Pathshala, are a household name in the district. She can often be spotted carrying a colourful flipbook in a bag and taking an extra class in government schools of Deoria.

It all happened in November 2021, when Pinki came to know about the UP government’s effort for community engagement to create awareness against lymphatic filariasis and dermal leishmaniasis (kala azar). “I joined the campaign and this platform provided me with a chance to put my thoughts into action. I started having a deeper understanding of the disease,” says Pinki.

In April 2022, she began her crusade against the disease from her own college, Babban Singh Intermediate College in Ratasiya village of Deoria district.

Thereafter, she went to Buddha Mahavidyalaya, Ratasiya. In July, she started her visits to schools and community activities. Pinki has set a target of meeting at least 20 people daily. She cycles around the district and interacts with housewives, men and children. Like a well-trained health worker, Pinki talks about the disease, its warning signs and symptoms and prevention besides telling them who to contact in case of doubt.

“A sandfly is about 50-60 times smaller than a mosquito. It is not visible to the naked eye but poses a big threat to our health. Staying alert to the breeding places of this fly in small holes, damp walls and gaushalas is the way to save our skin from kala azar,” she said.

So far, she has reached out to over 10,000 students in Deoria. She has also reached out to over 1,200 households in the Banghata block of her district. Experts say that individual and community efforts in the form of Pinki Ki Pathshala help health workers in the eradication of such ailments.

“Pinki is contributing in her own small way but her efforts are significant considering that India has pledged to eradicate the disease by 2023 end. In fact, health-related goals and targets gain momentum when individuals like Pinki join the campaign and catapult it into a crusade,” says Dr VP Singh, additional director of, national vector-borne diseases control programme, UP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinki Ki Pathshala kala azar
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp