Sri Tirumala Nagar, a colony that emphasises on conservation of nature

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Tirumala Nagar, in the vicinity of Vadlapudi in Visakhapatnam, is a neighbourhood that everyone wants to live in, with water harvesting and compost pits, solar panels, house gardens, community parks, green surroundings, and most importantly, friendly people to talk to. The Sri Tirumala Nagar Welfare Association, which was started 15 years ago with 15 members, now has an army of 40, who strive to maintain the colony properly despite their busy professional lives. Over 300 families reside in the colony, which stands out for its efforts to conserve nature.

United together with similar interests in protecting the environment, residents have been employing various techniques to preserve every bit of their colony for generations to come. Unlike the usual buildings, which have designs and paintings, the buildings in the colony have slogans to ban plastic, save water, plant trees, etc.

Every individual house, every apartment, and all the lanes have at least two to four rainwater harvesting pits. “A few years ago, we faced severe water scarcity in our colony. Today, we not only overcame the problem but also have excess water in our underground systems. For the conservation of groundwater, we took up groundwater augmentation programmes by digging pits in parks, around houses, and on road slopes,” said 79-year-old G Nagabhushanam, president of the Sri Tirumala Nagar Welfare Association.

Nagabhushanam, who has been in the locality since its foundation, makes sure to walk around the whole colony every day to find out the problems being faced by residents and come up with solutions.

Sri Tirumala Nagar has five parks, of which two are set up under the PPP method and the remaining three are systematically developed. With an aim to eradicate plastic from their colony, the association has distributed hundreds of jute bags to the residents and frequently conduct awareness campaigns.

It has begun planting fruit-bearing trees in order to feed the birds and animals. “Rather than leaving the plots empty, with the permission of the landowners, we are cultivating in the free spaces left in our colony. Not only does it benefit us, but it also benefits the birds and animals,” expressed M Paramanandam, working general secretary.

