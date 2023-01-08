This 13-year-old has the gift of gab

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Telangana has been home to many great orators who have a penchant for toying with the emotions, aspirations and sentiments of the listener. However, it was unusual that a 13-year-old girl from Surat, Gujarat, had the people who had gathered for the Bhagavatha Sapthaham programme in Nizamabad focusing on every word that came out of her mouth.

However, it must be noted that it was not an ordinary teenager. Bhavika Maheshwari, a spiritual and motivational speaker, has already captivated many audiences with her sermons across the Hindu states and it was no different in Nizamabad, where she began her first week-long sojourn to south India in the first week of January.

During the programme, she told stories of Lord Krishna and other deities and asked people to incorporate the learnings into their day-to-day lives. In a lucid and calm manner, she managed to transport people sitting in Nizamabad to the corners of the metaphysical world. She also urged the attendees to chant the god’s name (Namasankrthanam) in their houses regularly as it will help appease the gods. Mentioning Covid-19, Bhavika said it was a message by god asking people to lead their lives as per Dharma. In her discourse, she also brought up the issues — such as addiction to mobile phones in children, fear of examinations and time management skills — that plague society currently.

“Emphasise the awareness about following the Sanatana Dharma among children and youth as it will help protect them from all technological addictions and other social evils,” Bhavika said. During the programme, Bhavika’s father, Rajesh, said she was able to help change the mindset of 3,000 inmates of the Lajpore Central Jail, Surat, with Ram Katha.

The programme was organised by the Maheshwari Mahila Mandali in coordination with a well-known businessperson, PR Somani, and his family members. With a huge number of followers turning up to catch a glimpse of the 13-year-old, her talk on Ramakatha Sapthaham managed to garner a lot of claps and affirmative ‘uh huhs’.

A student of Class 8, Bhavika is already a seasoned veteran in the field. She began giving sermons at the tender age of 11 along with a team of musicians. During her tours, she managed to collect `52 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

However, that’s not all, she has also written many books including one on President Droupadi Murmu, showcasing her journey from Rairangpur in Odisha to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. She also created a drawing book to raise awareness about Covid-19, which received a lot of appreciation from all sections of society.

Her list of fans includes union ministers and chief ministers of several States apart from prominent personalities. A true teenager from within, Bhavika has managed to earn many followers on social media platforms such as Twitter.

MULTIPLE TALENTS

Bhavika managed to collect `52 lakh for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple. She has also written many books including one on President Droupadi Murmu

