Where poles are slates

JHARKHAND: Apan Kumar, who was in the limelight recently for transforming an entire village into a classroom where walls served as blackboards on which students solved assignments given by teachers through loudspeakers, has now come up with another innovative idea and has been providing basic education to children through electric poles.

Kumar has painted English, Hindi, and Mundari letters along with numbers on more than 80 electric poles located in each and every corner of Dumarthar village, 50 km from the district headquarters Dumka, to make children acquainted with letters and numbers.

The initiative has proved to be beneficial for nearly 75 small children in the village who are yet to enrol in primary school. Interestingly, the village does not have any Anganwari centre to provide basic education to these children.

Moreover, the initiative is also fulfilling the objective of the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) Mission launched by the Union Ministry of Education under the National Education Policy, 2020 to ensure that every child in the country gets foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27.

“My objective is to make the basics of children strong so that they don’t have to face any problems when they get admitted in class 1. Secondly, when I went through NIPUN Bharat Mission, I felt that as we don’t have any Anganwari centre in the village, we will lag behind the target fixed by the ministry of education in 2026-27. If children are not properly acquainted with the letters and numbers, it is only we who have to face the problem when they get admitted to our school at the age of 6 years,” said principal Sapan Kumar at Dumarthar Utrkramit Madhya Vidyalaya in Dumka. Kumar thought why not experiment with electric poles, which are wider and available in ample numbers in the village?

“Since the concrete electric poles are wide enough to write alphabets and numbers, I chose them for the experiment, which has done wonders,” said Kumar. He also appealed to the ministry of education that if alphabets are written on electric poles in any of the local languages, it will bring a revolution in the field of education as it has been observed that children learn more efficiently by observing things while playing, rather than through traditional ways of teaching in classrooms, he added.

Besides that, it has also proved to be beneficial in increasing the memory power of primary students who can see and learn these letters and numbers while playing on the streets in their village.

“Since there is no Anganwari centre and most of the parents are illiterate in this tribal village, whatever basic education children are getting here, are getting from these electric poles. It is a wonderful initiative taken by Sapan Sir, which has changed the village by showing a ray of light to poor people like us that our children will not lag behind anymore and will excel in their future,” said the Ward Councilor of Dumarthar village Pawan Lal Murmu.

Another villager Vishnu Murmu said that his 3-year-old son Diljeet Murmu is now well acquainted with the letters of Hindi, English and Santhali along with numbers just by learning from the electric poles without any formal education.

Children also seemed to be excited about the new learning experience. “Everywhere we go, we find something written on these poles, which helps us to remember things,” said Diljeet Murmu.

