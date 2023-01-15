Andhra Pradesh teens’ celestial zeal buys them ticket to NASA

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Adding another feather to the cap of Andhra Pradesh, a 17-year-old Sai Akshara Vemuri and 15-year-old Akarsh Chittineni were selected to compete in NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC) 2023 to be held by Young Tinker Educational Foundation, Odisha. With the noble concept of mechanising a rover that can move on the surface of Moon and Mars, these two young girls have kept themselves busy with the task of developing a multi-purpose vehicle to carry out the unimaginable tasks.

Each year, NASA’s HERC features an engineering design challenge to engage students worldwide in the next phase of human space exploration. NASA has announced the 61 teams, who got selected across the globe to compete in the HERC 2023.

Sai Akshara Vemuri, daughter of the couple, VVV Gopala and Sujana Sri, who runs an educational institute under the name EDUCARE in Vijayawada, is now studying 12th standard at Delhi Public School in Vijayawada. Meanwhile, Akarsh is the son of Vijay Mohan Chittineni, a software engineer and his mother Prasanthi Dandamudi is working as an executive manager at Efftronics systems Pvt. ltd, Vijayawada. Akarsh is studying 10th standard at KCP Residential Public School in Vijayawada.

These two students of Andhra Pradesh were selected in Under-19 category, by the Young Tinker Educational Foundation of Bhubaneshwar, Odisha along with another four across the country for this challenge, including of them 14-year-old Basudeba Bhoi of Cuttack, a 17-year-old Akankshya Dash and 16-year-old Om Padhi from Adruta Children Home, Odisha and 18-year-old Siddhanth Ghosh of Maharashtra. The team will be designing, assembling, fabricating, testing and manufacturing a human-powered Rover that can traverse the surface of Mars and the Moon.

As part of the STEM engagement programme, both the students have conducted several sessions of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) to encourage younger students in Andhra Pradesh including ZPH School students of Unguturu, Krishna District, Urdu School of Farooq Nagar, Municipal High School of Patamata Lanka and Neighbourhood Communities of Vijayawada. Through these sessions around 3,500+ students have been impacted till now and continuing the same with a target of 10,000 by April 2023.

These students sent a proposal to the NASA HERC team and were invited on October 6, 2022. Ever since the team has been working on the designing, material testing, and manufacturing of the human-powered rover vehicle. This team will be travelling to the USA in April 2023 to represent India after shipping the rover manufactured by them to the USA.

Speaking to TNIE, Akshara who is also an archer said, “I am the student team safety officer in this project. During the competition, while the rover is traversing various terrains, I have to predict many failure methods and also come up with solutions to overcome them.”

“I along with Akshara, came to Bhubaneshwar to contribute to the manufacturing process of the rover. I as a tech lead was assigned to do work related to the materials such as identifying the manufacturer and procuring the material etc. Our mentors have given us an ample amount of support in our learning process” Akarsh told TNIE.

