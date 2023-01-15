Home Good News

Dazzling to inspire

A top 20 finisher at the Mrs India modelling contest, Nahida overcame many odds to pursue her interest. Now she wants to inspire others, reports Gopika Varrier

Published: 15th January 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ripped jeans, Denim, distress fashion

Image for representational Purposes (Photo | Pexels)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Nahida Mohammed is glad that she could overcome various challenges to participate in the Mrs India One in a Million modelling contest. Despite criticism from family and community leaders, this mother of a five-year-old was determined to have her way.

At the contest’s concluding ceremony in New Delhi on December 22, 2022, Nahida won the ‘Kerala state gold’ title. Winning the title battling several odds was a life-transforming experience for the 35-year-old.
Nahida is a planning and development officer with Lahanti Last Mile Services Pvt Ltd, the business correspondent of ESAF Small Finance Bank.

About five years ago, after giving birth to her child, Nahida was bedridden with peripartum cardiomyopathy. It is a weakness of the heart muscle that usually appears either in the last trimester of pregnancy or up to five months after childbirth. Nahida even spent five days on ventilator support. But she bounced back and then decided to never compromise in her life. Soon after recovering from her rare condition, Nahida even completed a marathon in 2020.

“I loved modelling. I first thought of making it to the Mrs Kerala contest. But I didn’t get a chance. Then I came to know about the Mrs India competition. The whole journey of participation was an inspiring experience for me,” she said. Nahida made it to the final 20 from among 44 contestants. “In the beginning I was anxious of wearing various dresses for the contest. But support from my family kept me going,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nahida Mohammed Mrs India One modelling
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp