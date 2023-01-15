NRI takes spiritual route, donates book sale proceeds

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With a mission to spread spirituality and his mystical experiences preserved for over three decades, a 50-year-old NRI, an ardent devotee of Lord Sri Venkateswara, successfully completed four books and donated the total sale proceeds to TTD ‘Go Samrakshana Trust’. So far, he donated Rs 3 lakh to the trust. Venkata Vinod Parimi, born in Waddadi near Anakapalle and brought up in a below middle class family, his passion for spirituality made him study many mythological books and traveled several places in India from 1990 to 2020.

Vinod has been working as a Regional Director for Asia Pacific in a German multinational and responsible for many countries business based out of Singapore. The 50-year-old NRI always tries to visit Tirumala once in a month despite of his busy schedule. However, Vinod was stuck in Singapore due to the lockdown during Covid and was unable to visit Tirumala in 2020-2021.

This made him write down a book, ‘divine experiences’, in English and ‘Daivam Tho Naa Anubhavaalu’, in Telugu, in two volumes with almost 60 real life stories and encounters with the Almighty.

With his writings, he gained overwhelming response from the public. Many people approached him with basic and beyond the science doubts. Answering the questions of the readers to his capacity and limitations, Vinod realised that there are 22 most important and haunting questions that are needed to be publicized. This realisation has motivated him to write another book, ‘Daiva Meemaamsa’, which got published recently at Tirumala during Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam. “So far, it’s in Telugu language and will be translated in English and other languages in future,” he added.

M Ramesh Kumar, Vinod’s childhood friend and a teacher from Nellimarla village, stood by the side of Vinod and helped him with the literature articulations. Moreover, Mary Varghese also helped in the first English translation for the writer. These books are available on Amazon and leading book houses in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

TIRUPATI: With a mission to spread spirituality and his mystical experiences preserved for over three decades, a 50-year-old NRI, an ardent devotee of Lord Sri Venkateswara, successfully completed four books and donated the total sale proceeds to TTD ‘Go Samrakshana Trust’. So far, he donated Rs 3 lakh to the trust. Venkata Vinod Parimi, born in Waddadi near Anakapalle and brought up in a below middle class family, his passion for spirituality made him study many mythological books and traveled several places in India from 1990 to 2020. Vinod has been working as a Regional Director for Asia Pacific in a German multinational and responsible for many countries business based out of Singapore. The 50-year-old NRI always tries to visit Tirumala once in a month despite of his busy schedule. However, Vinod was stuck in Singapore due to the lockdown during Covid and was unable to visit Tirumala in 2020-2021. This made him write down a book, ‘divine experiences’, in English and ‘Daivam Tho Naa Anubhavaalu’, in Telugu, in two volumes with almost 60 real life stories and encounters with the Almighty. With his writings, he gained overwhelming response from the public. Many people approached him with basic and beyond the science doubts. Answering the questions of the readers to his capacity and limitations, Vinod realised that there are 22 most important and haunting questions that are needed to be publicized. This realisation has motivated him to write another book, ‘Daiva Meemaamsa’, which got published recently at Tirumala during Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam. “So far, it’s in Telugu language and will be translated in English and other languages in future,” he added. M Ramesh Kumar, Vinod’s childhood friend and a teacher from Nellimarla village, stood by the side of Vinod and helped him with the literature articulations. Moreover, Mary Varghese also helped in the first English translation for the writer. These books are available on Amazon and leading book houses in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.