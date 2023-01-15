Training students for new life: Industrial Training Institute in West Bengal's Jhargram

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

WEST BENGAL : He newly set up Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Sahari near Shilda, a backward pocket in Jhargram district inhabited by tribals and people from other backward classes, has not only brought back many students to college but have also provided them avenues for stable income. The students who had stopped pursuing education because of 20-km distance of the nearby college and lack of public transport facility are now back to complete their education. The institute is presently training more than 300 students in each session.

Sibling of Hari Mahato, work as a helper of a truck driver. “I passed higher secondary from the local high school in 2016 and had plans to join my brothers’ profession as truck driver’s help. I left studies because the nearest college was 20 km from my village and the public transport facility was irregular. When I heard about the training institute in our area, I inquired and decided to enroll myslef and took admission. Now one of my brothers and I run a garage and we earn Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. A dream unimaginable a mere five years ago” said Mahato.

Since the change of guard in West Bengal in 2011, Mamata Banerjee’s government increased the number of ITIs and polytechnic colleges in the remote pockets of the state offering youth new avenue to secure stable earning.

Presently, the state has 262 functional ITIs, up from 81 before June 2011 and 39 new polytechnic colleges. Intake capacity in ITIs is now 71,379 trainees, up from 17,636 before June, 2011. The institute is also showing homemakers a path to earn money through skill development training.

“Many women approached us for sewing training. We arranged special sessions for them and now more than 50 women are under training. Some of them have already started working and earning money. The women in this backward region never imagined of earning money by applying their skills,’’ said a teacher of the institute.

Bengal CM unveiled a new scheme in 2019 to encourage entrepreneurship among the youth. Those who have passed out from ITI or polytechnic institutes are eligible to get financial support from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) department.

EDUCATION ON THE RISE

ITIs

150 blocks out of the 341 have ITIs, up from 39 before June 1, 2011.

262 functional ITIs, up from 81 before June 1, 2011

Intake capacity is 71,379 trainees, up from 17,636, before June 1, 2011.

50% concession on admission form and registration fees for women candidates.

Polytechnic colleges

39 institutes, including 5 in Junglemahal, constructed and operational.

Government polytechnics increased by 74% and private polytechnics by 177% since 2011

Total intake capacity in government polytechnics increased by 55% and in private polytechnics by 190% since 2011

25 hostels for girls have been set up.

Language laboratories for developing communication skills

WEST BENGAL : He newly set up Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Sahari near Shilda, a backward pocket in Jhargram district inhabited by tribals and people from other backward classes, has not only brought back many students to college but have also provided them avenues for stable income. The students who had stopped pursuing education because of 20-km distance of the nearby college and lack of public transport facility are now back to complete their education. The institute is presently training more than 300 students in each session. Sibling of Hari Mahato, work as a helper of a truck driver. “I passed higher secondary from the local high school in 2016 and had plans to join my brothers’ profession as truck driver’s help. I left studies because the nearest college was 20 km from my village and the public transport facility was irregular. When I heard about the training institute in our area, I inquired and decided to enroll myslef and took admission. Now one of my brothers and I run a garage and we earn Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. A dream unimaginable a mere five years ago” said Mahato. Since the change of guard in West Bengal in 2011, Mamata Banerjee’s government increased the number of ITIs and polytechnic colleges in the remote pockets of the state offering youth new avenue to secure stable earning. Presently, the state has 262 functional ITIs, up from 81 before June 2011 and 39 new polytechnic colleges. Intake capacity in ITIs is now 71,379 trainees, up from 17,636 before June, 2011. The institute is also showing homemakers a path to earn money through skill development training. “Many women approached us for sewing training. We arranged special sessions for them and now more than 50 women are under training. Some of them have already started working and earning money. The women in this backward region never imagined of earning money by applying their skills,’’ said a teacher of the institute. Bengal CM unveiled a new scheme in 2019 to encourage entrepreneurship among the youth. Those who have passed out from ITI or polytechnic institutes are eligible to get financial support from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) department. EDUCATION ON THE RISE ITIs 150 blocks out of the 341 have ITIs, up from 39 before June 1, 2011. 262 functional ITIs, up from 81 before June 1, 2011 Intake capacity is 71,379 trainees, up from 17,636, before June 1, 2011. 50% concession on admission form and registration fees for women candidates. Polytechnic colleges 39 institutes, including 5 in Junglemahal, constructed and operational. Government polytechnics increased by 74% and private polytechnics by 177% since 2011 Total intake capacity in government polytechnics increased by 55% and in private polytechnics by 190% since 2011 25 hostels for girls have been set up. Language laboratories for developing communication skills