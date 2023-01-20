Haveri cop fulfils mother's wish to fly, celebrates her birthday mid-air

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAVERI: In a heartwarming moment, a police constable fulfilled his mother's wish of a flight journey and celebrated her birthday in the sky.

Born in a poor family, the son became a police constable on the back of hard work and sacrifices made by his parents.

Hanumath Sunkad, Police Constable working Haveri district recently took a flight journey with his parents from Hubballi to Bengaluru. Every time Sunkad's mother witnessed a flight, she desired to fly once in her lifetime.

Sunkad booked tickets on her birthday and celebrated it by cutting a cake during the journey with the flight staff. All passengers wished her and appreciated his respect for his parents.

"It's an unforgettable moment in my life. I felt proud as I fulfilled my mother's wish to fly. My mother Parvatavva (63) is a hard-working person. She sacrificed her life to build my carrier and she has always wished to travel on a flight. I booked journey tickets on January 13, which is my mother's birthday," he said.

"Prior to the travel, I had inquired with IndiGo officials about carrying a cake on the flight. Once the flight took off to our surprise the crew of IndiGo announced my mother's birthday and the entire staff wished her. All passengers wished her and talked proudly about me. She cried and later some passengers sang a song. Earlier she was scared and not ready to fly. Now she is telling the village about her first flight journey," he added.

Parvatavva Sunkad, mother of Hanumath said it was a lifetime surprise to her and her dream of flying came true that day.

"My son told me that we are going to Bengaluru. I thought about going by bus but later he said we are going on a flight. I was totally scared and I refused to travel. I had a wish but I was also scared about air travel. Cake cutting in flight was really surprising to me. Entire staff and passengers showed great care towards me," she said.

