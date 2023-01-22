Home Good News

This Uttarakhand officer knows the magic of books

Meet Himanshu Kafaltia, an SDM, who has opened 16 libraries in Uttarakhand to help dreamers. Writes Narendra Sethi

At least 38 members of the libraries have succeeded in clearing civil service and other examinations ​

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

 UTTARAKHAND: Most bureaucrats rarely interact with the general population, and it is frequently observed that they view themselves as “special”. Even though bureaucrats frequently have stronger communication skills with the general public, very few of them take the time out of their hectic schedules to help other unemployed individuals, who are interested in joining the civil services.

But meet Himanshu Kafaltia, who, in consideration of the difficulties he encountered in his civil services examinations, opened 16 libraries in the state.  Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Karnaprayag, Kafaltia, who was born on December 19, 1986 to teacher Ghanshyam Kafaltia and Ganga, has always had a highly sensitive and emotional personality.

 He not only passed but also came out on top in the PCS 2016 batch tests after working as an executive officer in the state government’s Panchayati Raj department and assistant administrative officer in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Himanshu said, “Looking back, I observed a lengthy queue of unemployed people who could not even reach the beginning level of these exams due to lack of resources.”

He added, “I was determined that I would make some concrete arrangements during my service so that every aspirant and needy participant should get all the essential facilities to pass the examination.”
 “Since my goals and intentions were clear, success went hand in hand with me, and in November 2020, I set up the first such library in Tanakpur tehsil.”

Himanshu said, “Reader’s clubs have been established in all of these libraries.”  The libraries have been created in Jyolikot, Banbasa, Sukhudhang, Taliyabanjh, Budam, Danda, Salli, and Tushraar. In addition, libraries were just opened in the neighbourhoods of Nai and Gyan Khera on January 19.

SDM Himanshu is also pleased that 38 members of the libraries, including Ashu Pant, Mohit Deopa, and Pankaj Pandey, have succeeded in clearing civil service and other examinations. Himanshu’s campaign gained more momentum after he married Gunjan Sharma in 2013. Gunjan makes an effort to cheer up Himanshu despite the fact that she works forthe IRS.

Raj Bhatt, CEO of Elera Capital Foundation, was moved by Himanshu’s initiative and decided to adopt Champawat’s library. Philanthropist Bhatt decided to expand Himanshu’s experiment since he thought it was inspiring. When SDM Himanshu is under pressure, his two sons, Adrit Shaurya, 4, and Pragyan, 1, help him feel better.

