Towards a happy, healthy state: Rajasthan’s Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

RAJASTHAN : In India, medical costs are a curse for every family. The expense not only depletes a family’s financial resources but also breaks the spirits of the majority of breadwinners. However, the government of Rajasthan’s main health insurance programme, which has been in place since May 1, 2021, has now proven to be a big boon for the state’s underprivileged people. Prior to the introduction of the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, free medical and surgical care was exclusively offered to all state residents at government hospitals. Now, all residents can receive free care even in the state’s private hospitals.

The programme offers a registered family an annual health insurance benefit of Rs 10 lakh. The programme not only provides free medical care in government and linked private hospitals, but it also pays for expenses up to 15 days after a patient is discharged and up to five days before that. Since every ailment is covered by this insurance, the majority of citizens are content to pay a little annual payment of Rs 850 to use the services, which is 50per cent of the total premium of Rs 1,700, with the remaining 50 per cent being covered by the state exchequer.

For households who qualify under the Socio-Economic Census of 2011, the Rajasthan government also pays the entire premium for small and marginal farmers, contract labourers, and food security beneficiary families. In a further significant milestone, starting on April 1, 2022, the state government has agreed to cover the cost of any organ transplant, in addition to increasing insurance coverage to`10 lakh per family and providing Rs 5 lakh in accident insurance.

The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently said that the state has 90 per cent health insurance coverage, compared to the national average of 41 per cent, and that providing free medical procedures like knee and kidney replacements at its hospitals has been a huge relief to the population. Speaking at the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference’s closing session last Thursday, Gehlot said the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme was an amazing achievement and should be adopted nationwide. Gehlot asserted that Rajasthan has evolved into a national model state for the health sector and predicted that “one day all other states and the Centre would also have to implement (similar schemes)” and that he had “also asked the Prime Minister to implement the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana throughout the entire country.” In order to realise Gehlot’s long-held aim of creating a healthy and happy state, the government will

now introduce the Right to Health Bill during the budget session, which will begin on January 23.

A few stories across the state demonstrate how the health insurance scheme is improving people’s lives. Despite being one of the most underdeveloped districts in the state, Jhalawar district leads the way in enrolling families in the scheme. In the last eight months, the National Child Health Programme in the district of Jhalawar checked over 2.5 lakh children.

One such instance involved Ritika, a 3-year-old who had a hole in her heart. The Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. G M Syed sent the girl to a private hospital in Kota for surgery under the Chiranjeevi plan, despite the fact that her impoverished family from the district’s Chhoti Raipur hamlet was unable to spend the estimated Rs 3 lakh to cure the child. Along with giving Ritika a chance at life, 16 children were also treated without any charges.

RAJASTHAN : In India, medical costs are a curse for every family. The expense not only depletes a family’s financial resources but also breaks the spirits of the majority of breadwinners. However, the government of Rajasthan’s main health insurance programme, which has been in place since May 1, 2021, has now proven to be a big boon for the state’s underprivileged people. Prior to the introduction of the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, free medical and surgical care was exclusively offered to all state residents at government hospitals. Now, all residents can receive free care even in the state’s private hospitals. The programme offers a registered family an annual health insurance benefit of Rs 10 lakh. The programme not only provides free medical care in government and linked private hospitals, but it also pays for expenses up to 15 days after a patient is discharged and up to five days before that. Since every ailment is covered by this insurance, the majority of citizens are content to pay a little annual payment of Rs 850 to use the services, which is 50per cent of the total premium of Rs 1,700, with the remaining 50 per cent being covered by the state exchequer. For households who qualify under the Socio-Economic Census of 2011, the Rajasthan government also pays the entire premium for small and marginal farmers, contract labourers, and food security beneficiary families. In a further significant milestone, starting on April 1, 2022, the state government has agreed to cover the cost of any organ transplant, in addition to increasing insurance coverage to`10 lakh per family and providing Rs 5 lakh in accident insurance. The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently said that the state has 90 per cent health insurance coverage, compared to the national average of 41 per cent, and that providing free medical procedures like knee and kidney replacements at its hospitals has been a huge relief to the population. Speaking at the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference’s closing session last Thursday, Gehlot said the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme was an amazing achievement and should be adopted nationwide. Gehlot asserted that Rajasthan has evolved into a national model state for the health sector and predicted that “one day all other states and the Centre would also have to implement (similar schemes)” and that he had “also asked the Prime Minister to implement the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana throughout the entire country.” In order to realise Gehlot’s long-held aim of creating a healthy and happy state, the government will now introduce the Right to Health Bill during the budget session, which will begin on January 23. A few stories across the state demonstrate how the health insurance scheme is improving people’s lives. Despite being one of the most underdeveloped districts in the state, Jhalawar district leads the way in enrolling families in the scheme. In the last eight months, the National Child Health Programme in the district of Jhalawar checked over 2.5 lakh children. One such instance involved Ritika, a 3-year-old who had a hole in her heart. The Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. G M Syed sent the girl to a private hospital in Kota for surgery under the Chiranjeevi plan, despite the fact that her impoverished family from the district’s Chhoti Raipur hamlet was unable to spend the estimated Rs 3 lakh to cure the child. Along with giving Ritika a chance at life, 16 children were also treated without any charges.