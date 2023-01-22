Home Good News

Towards a happy, healthy state: Rajasthan’s Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana

Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana has proven to be a big boon for Rajasthan’s underprivileged people. Reports Rajesh Asnani

Published: 22nd January 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

 RAJASTHAN : In India, medical costs are a curse for every family. The expense not only depletes a family’s financial resources but also breaks the spirits of the majority of breadwinners. However, the government of Rajasthan’s main health insurance programme, which has been in place since May 1, 2021, has now proven to be a big boon for the state’s underprivileged people. Prior to the introduction of the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, free medical and surgical care was exclusively offered to all state residents at government hospitals. Now,  all residents can receive free care even in the state’s private hospitals.

The programme offers a registered family an annual health insurance benefit of Rs 10 lakh. The programme not only provides free medical care in government and linked private hospitals, but it also pays for expenses up to 15 days after a patient is discharged and up to five days before that. Since every ailment is covered by this insurance, the majority of citizens are content to pay a little annual payment of Rs 850 to use the services, which is 50per cent of the total premium of Rs 1,700, with the remaining 50 per cent being covered by the state exchequer.

For households who qualify under the Socio-Economic Census of 2011, the Rajasthan government also pays the entire premium for small and marginal farmers, contract labourers, and food security beneficiary families. In a further significant milestone, starting on April 1, 2022, the state government has agreed to cover the cost of any organ transplant, in addition to increasing insurance coverage to`10 lakh per family and providing Rs 5 lakh in accident insurance.

The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently said that the state has 90 per cent health insurance coverage, compared to the national average of 41 per cent, and that providing free medical procedures like knee and kidney replacements at its hospitals has been a huge relief to the population. Speaking at the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference’s closing session last Thursday, Gehlot said the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme was an amazing achievement and should be adopted nationwide. Gehlot asserted that Rajasthan has evolved into a national model state for the health sector and predicted that “one day all other states and the Centre would also have to implement (similar schemes)” and that he had “also asked the Prime Minister to implement the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana throughout the entire country.”  In order to realise Gehlot’s long-held aim of creating a healthy and happy state, the government will
now introduce the Right to Health Bill during the budget session, which will begin on January 23.

A few stories across the state demonstrate how the health insurance scheme is improving people’s lives. Despite being one of the most underdeveloped districts in the state, Jhalawar district leads the way in enrolling families in the scheme. In the last eight months, the National Child Health Programme in the district of Jhalawar checked over 2.5 lakh children.

One such instance involved Ritika, a 3-year-old who had a hole in her heart. The Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. G M Syed sent the girl to a private hospital in Kota for surgery under the Chiranjeevi plan, despite the fact that her impoverished family from the district’s Chhoti Raipur hamlet was unable to spend the estimated Rs 3 lakh to cure the child. Along with giving Ritika a chance at life, 16 children  were also treated without any charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical cost Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana free medical
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp