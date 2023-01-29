Obelesu acts a silver bullet to farmers’ plight

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : Nagamalli Obelesu of Uravakonda is the silver lining and silver bullet for the farmers to fight the crop losses and other agrarian issues by giving training on natural and organic farming. He has been empowering the farmers by providing them with an alternative livelihood opportunities, thus allowing them to sustain after suffering losses.

Collaborating with a Bangaluru based company, Obelesu trained 100 farmers in Uravakonda Mandal on honeybee production, giving at least thousand rupees income to farmers thereby reducing their input costs. Under the training, boxes have been set up in the fields of farmers to produce at least five kg of honey per month that could fetch Rs 200 per kg to farmers.

Standing by the side of farmers and their families, Obelesu relentlessly works for the development of the farming community in the region. ‘Jai Kisan’ and ‘Jai Jawan’ is the slogan of Obelesu and extends financial support to the families of those farmers who fell prey to huge debts. He also adopted the children of the farmers who committed suicides and bear their educational costs. December 23 which is celebrated as National Farmers Day is a special day for Obelesu as he celebrates the farmers day grandly by organising an awareness programme and giving food to farmers. Recently, Obelesu came up with the demand to give pensions to farmers who are above 60.

He also entered into an MoU with LV Prasad Eye Institute and KIMS Savera hospitals for performing free eye operations and medical tests to the needy farmers. Obelesu who runs a fertiliser shop donates 25 per cent of his earnings to the Jai Kisan Seva Trust which he founded by him five years ago to serve the farming community. Recognising their efforts, Lions Club has felicitated 20 farmers identified by the Jai Kisan Seva Trust on the occasion of National Farmers Day.

