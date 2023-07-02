A starry affair

Amit S Upadhye By

HUBBALLI: As the sun goes down over Kannur, a dazzling spread of sparking stars covers the otherwise pitch-dark sky over a tiny hamlet in Haveri district. Located in the jungle patches of the lush green Western Ghats and away from any kind of urban interference, Kannur is a perfect destination in the state to gaze at stars.

Cashing in on this is Niranjan Khanagoudra, a 27-year-old youth, who has set up a sky gazing centre — Interstellar Astro Farm at Kannur, where visitors sit all night watching and learning about stars, planets, meteors, galaxies, and everything that makes up the night sky. The first-of-its-kind facility in North Karnataka has already become popular, attracting visitors from across the state.

Niranjan, who has completed his MSc in astrophysics from Hyderabad’s Osmania University, owns a 60-acre ancestral land in Kannur, where he and his family are engaged in farming. But he also did not want to let go of his passion for studying the night sky, and voila, the idea of Interstellar Astro Farm was born.

Kannur falls in the night Bottle 2 sky-level category which makes it best suited for stargazing. The skies in Ladakh fall in the category Bottle 1 and metros like Bengaluru come under the Bottle 8-9 category.

Niranjan has set up eight large telescopes for visitors to view the sky. Visitors are just charged only for food and accommodation.

“We serve snacks and dinner for visitors. The farm also includes an archery and air gun shooting site. Tents are provided for visitors and before they depart the next day, breakfast too is given. Barring a few weeks during the monsoon, the view of the clear night sky is great from the village. There is no light pollution and this makes it an apt location to spot stars. Both night and the early morning skies are different. We insist that visitors spend more time here and enjoy what the night sky offers,” Niranjan added.

Experts and photographers regularly visit the astro farm to document galaxies and other spatial objects.

“Sky gazing is a very common hobby abroad. However, in India, especially in Karnataka, it is yet to pick up. Also, light pollution is a big setback in most Indian cities and towns,” he adds.

Niranjan now plans to introduce sky gazing for school and college students of Haveri district in October.

For first-time sky grazers, Niranjan’s facility is an unforgettable experience. “Watching the galaxies through high-definition telescopes is one thing I will remember forever. The idea is unique and we had a great time learning not just about stars and planets, but also different farming techniques and equipment,” said a visitor.

Amruth Joshi, a travel writer from Hubballi, said the idea of generating local employment must be popularised. “There are many local talents who make it big elsewhere. But Niranjan has decided to settle down in this village and also generate employment for the village folk. It’s a unique tourism startup and the government must support such ideas,” said a visitor.

