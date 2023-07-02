Home Good News

A starry affair

Niranjan Khanagoudra of Kannur in Haveri district is founder of Interstellar Astro Farm, an initiative for sky gazing, which is gaining popularity among skywatchers 

Published: 02nd July 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Vistors watch the night interstellar Astro Farm in Kannur village of Haveri district.

Niranjan Khanagoudra of Kannur in Haveri district is founder of Interstellar Astro Farm; Vistors watch the night interstellar Astro Farm in Kannur village of Haveri district.

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  As the sun goes down over Kannur, a dazzling spread of sparking stars covers the otherwise pitch-dark sky over a tiny hamlet in Haveri district. Located in the jungle patches of the lush green Western Ghats and away from any kind of urban interference, Kannur is a perfect destination in the state to gaze at stars.

Cashing in on this is Niranjan Khanagoudra, a 27-year-old youth, who has set up a sky gazing centre — Interstellar Astro Farm at Kannur, where visitors sit all night watching and learning about stars, planets, meteors, galaxies, and everything that makes up the night sky. The first-of-its-kind facility in North Karnataka has already become popular, attracting visitors from across the state.

Niranjan, who has completed his MSc in astrophysics from Hyderabad’s Osmania University, owns a 60-acre ancestral land in Kannur, where he and his family are engaged in farming. But he also did not want to let go of his passion for studying the night sky, and voila, the idea of Interstellar Astro Farm was born.

Kannur falls in the night Bottle 2 sky-level category which makes it best suited for stargazing. The skies in Ladakh fall in the category Bottle 1 and metros like Bengaluru come under the Bottle 8-9 category.
Niranjan has set up eight large telescopes for visitors to view the sky. Visitors are just charged only for food and accommodation.

“We serve snacks and dinner for visitors. The farm also includes an archery and air gun shooting site. Tents are provided for visitors and before they depart the next day, breakfast too is given. Barring a few weeks during the monsoon, the view of the clear night sky is great from the village. There is no light pollution and this makes it an apt location to spot stars. Both night and the early morning skies are different. We insist that visitors spend more time here and enjoy what the night sky offers,” Niranjan added.

Experts and photographers regularly visit the astro farm to document galaxies and other spatial objects.
“Sky gazing is a very common hobby abroad. However, in India, especially in Karnataka, it is yet to pick up. Also, light pollution is a big setback in most Indian cities and towns,” he adds.

Niranjan now plans to introduce sky gazing for school and college students of Haveri district in October.
For first-time sky grazers, Niranjan’s facility is an unforgettable experience. “Watching the galaxies through high-definition telescopes is one thing I will remember forever. The idea is unique and we had a great time learning not just about stars and planets, but also different farming techniques and equipment,” said a visitor.

Amruth Joshi, a travel writer from Hubballi, said the idea of generating local employment must be popularised. “There are many local talents who make it big elsewhere. But Niranjan has decided to settle down in this village and also generate employment for the village folk. It’s a unique tourism startup and the government must support such ideas,” said a visitor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niranjan Khanagoudra Interstellar Astro Farm Sky gazing
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp