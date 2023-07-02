Disease-resistant turmeric holds hope for farmers

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : While plant diseases and pest attacks continue to wreak havoc on crop output across the world, scientists, in India and abroad, are working to mitigate such threats. Turmeric still remains one of the major crops grown by farmers, particularly in Nizamabad district, but the threat of diseases and pests has managed to make turmeric farming less than lucrative for ryots in the north-western region of the State.

To bring turmeric farming back into its hey-days, a faculty member in the Department of Biotechnology at Telangana University has found a novel solution to the problem. Dr Prasanna, who did her PhD on turmeric using tissue culture, has managed to increase the survival rate of turmeric using Trichoderma, a fungal culture and biofertiliser. Dr Prasanna did her research to develop disease-resistant turmeric using genetic transformation under the supervision of Dr Kiranmayee Kasula, assistant professor in the Department of Biotechnology at TU.

She began her research in 2017-18 and completed it in 2021-22. She visited farmers in several turmeric crop cultivation fields in the State and Maharashtra and learned about the problems faced by the farmers.

According to Dr Prasanna, farmers in Nizamabad and surrounding districts grow wild forms of turmeric, due to which they do not get the expected results due to diseases, majorly rhizome rot (Dumpa Tegullu). Whenever there are heavy rains, the yield of turmeric goes down, she adds.

To address this problem, Dr Prasanna increased the number of shoots from single rhizome buds by using the tissue culture technique. Plants from tissue culture were maintained in labs in cold temperatures for 16 hours during the day and eight hours at night to facilitate nutrients for the sprouting of multiple shoots.

She achieved the expected results with just 32-35 shoots from a single rhizome bud, which is in stark contrast to farmers who typically require a minimum of half a kilogram to a maximum of 1 kilogram of rhizome to produce the same number of shoots. The plantlets were initially cultivated in the lab, and during the transplantation to the field, approximately 65 to 70 per cent of them survived. However, the outcomes were even more impressive when they employed Trichoderma biofertiliser (Tricho Indur), provided by Dr Saikrishna Talla, a scientist from SLN Biologicals in Nizamabad. With the application of this biofertiliser, all the plantlets survived, exhibiting significant growth in both shoot and root length. This substantial improvement in yield was observed as a result of their research, which has been published in a reputable journal.

“This can be a good message for farmers to use biofarming especially Trichoderma as fertiliser which can also be eco-friendly in nature. In the kitchen garden also it has given expected results,’’ she explains.

Genetic transformation experiments are done for raising plants resistant to fungus. Now lab tests with fungus are yet to be done and they should be tested in agricultural fields. Dr Prasanna says that by using tissue culture, farmers can overcome the cost of cultivation and all kinds of diseases seen in turmeric and get good yields.

