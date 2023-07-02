Putting an end to drug abuse

Home Good News

One noteworthy achievement is that, thanks to Kondaiah’s counseling and support, around 100 drug addicts have successfully embarked on a new path in life.

Published: 02nd July 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 09:56 AM

A 53 year old Lanka Kondaiah working as health supervisor at Dendukur primary health centre is striving to eradicate drugs by creating awareness among people

By B Satyanarayana Reddy 
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Meet Lanka Kondaiah, a 53-year-old health supervisor at the primary health centre in Dendukur village, Madhira constituency. He has taken on a noble mission to raise awareness among the youth and others about the perils of drug consumption through counseling.

Lanka Kondaiah

His commendable social services have even extended to Andhra Pradesh. Witnessing the suffering of his close relatives due to ganja and other drug addictions, Kondaiah made it his mission to eradicate drug consumption.

One noteworthy achievement is that, thanks to Kondaiah’s counseling and support, around 100 drug addicts have successfully embarked on a new path in life. In addition to his regular duties, he takes time out during holidays and visits villages to address gatherings on the dangers of drug consumption.

Kondaiah says that drug addiction is not limited to the youth and students; even married people are falling victim to this problem. He laments the unfortunate spread of ganja and drug consumption into rural areas.
Kondaiah seizes every opportunity to create awareness about drugs, whether it be at weddings, functions, or during his travels on trains and buses. 

His efforts have garnered appreciation and awards from various officials and organisations. Notably, he received the Best Service Award during the PV Narasimha Rao 100-year birthday celebrations and the NTR 100-day celebrations in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. 

Recently, he was presented with a certificate of appreciation for his outstanding service from the District Legal Cell Services Secretary, J. Pasha, and Trainee Officer Avinash Kumar in Khammam.

Always ready
Ever prepared, Kondaiah always carries 500 pamphlets highlighting the adverse effects of drug consumption in his bag. Whenever the need arises, he conducts awareness programs, leaving no opportunity unused. “My goal,” says Kondaiah, “is to eliminate drug consumption and save as many valuable lives as possible.”

