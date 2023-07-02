Vayovrudha trust, a beacon of hope for elder orphans

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vayovrudha Charitable Trust set up by Dr Challa Harikumar, an Ayurvedic physician, in 1970 with a commitment to offer solace to the aged, has become a beacon of hope for elder orphans and those in need of essential care and support.

Dr Harikumar, a graduate from Dr Nori Rama Sastry Government Ayurvedic College in Vijayawada, started offering medical services to impoverished families at a nominal fee of Rs 2. The septuagenarian has dedicated himself to providing healthcare services to the impoverished and underprivileged. Patients have unwavering faith in his ability to provide immediate and affordable primary healthcare.

When the charitable trust was set up to offer support to elder orphans after conducting a survey, Dr Harikumar reached out to 80 of his relatives, friends and fellow doctors, and convinced them to contribute Rs 150 each per month to it. This marked the commencement of distribution of essentials to elder orphans, which has continued uninterrupted ever since.

Later, the trust headed by Dr Harikumar, expanded its reach and appointed 10 philanthropists as managing trustees. Notable among them are Muthavarapu Muralikrishna, head of Hotel Murali Fortune, renowned educationist Tatti Arjuna Rao, and Tejraj Solanki of the Jain community. The trustees ensure the smooth conduct of the trust’s service activities. It organises distribution of rice and other essential commodities to the elder orphans every third Sunday of the month. Additionally, the trust conducts free medical camps every Sunday, providing necessary medications to senior citizens in Vijayawada city.

At present, the trust is supporting 130 orphaned seniors, offering them comprehensive care and services on a monthly basis. Each beneficiary is issued an identity card. In case of demise of the beneficiary, the trust provides Rs 2,000 as funeral expenses. Furthermore, the trust facilitates the adoption of new beneficiaries every year, ensuring that the programme continues to benefit those in need. Tejraj Solanki, vice-chairman of the trust, used to encourage the fellow Jain community members to join the noble cause.

With the current expenses amounting to Rs 65,000 per month, the trust will complete its uninterrupted services to the orphaned senior citizens for 200 months by March 2024.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Harikumar said, “We are striving to mobilise the capital of Rs 1 crore for the trust to expand its activities. By doing this, 300 elderly people are adopted per month. On an average, we spend Rs 1.5 lakh per month on distribution of essentials and conduct of free medical camps. We are confident of realising the Rs 1 crore capital target.”

