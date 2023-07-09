46-year-old woman in AP kicks out obstacles, dives deep into realm of swimming

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even in her 40’s, Radhika Mandava has dedicated her life to swimming and continues to inspire women on how to stay afloat during difficulties and how to kick back the obstacles to propel forward in life with confidence.

A native of Pasivedala village near Rajamahendravaram and a resident of Vijayawada, this 46-year-old swimmer, who won a number of medals in state, national and international-level competitions, has been coaching around 8,000 students, including women for the past 15 years.

Initially employed as a swimming coach at Aqua Devils Welfare Association, a sports club in Vijayawada, overcoming her own knee and backbone problems through swimming, Radhika has found a new purpose in coaching women and children, aiming to help them overcome health challenges that often burden women as homemakers and professionals.

Like any other typical Indian family, Radhika has faced resistance from her grandfather, who preferred her to keep confined to her home when she got the opportunity to join a sports hostel for her talent in shot put during her schooling. Dampening her dreams, she continued her life without sports.

Later, after getting married and picking up the responsibility of wife and mother, Radhika was diagnosed with severe health problems, following which with the unwavering support received from her husband Mandava Srinivas, daughter Srithanaya and mother-in-law Ramadevi, Radhika began her sports career.

At the age of 29, Radhika took her first plunge into swimming at the KC Reddy Swimming Pool in Bengaluru, guided by her family physician and by her sister-in-law Mandava Uma.

Competing in the state-level masters swimming competition in 2007, she won two silver medals, propelling her to the national level. Since then, Radhika has amassed an impressive record winning 9 international medals (2 gold, 1 silver), 24 national medals (9 gold, 5 silver, 10 bronze), and 45 state medals (30 gold, 10 silver, 5 bronze) so far.

In 2018, she achieved great heights by participating in Indo-Kazakh Invitational International Meet and three gold medals and one silver, and in 2020, she participated in Indo-Dubai Invitational International Meet and bagged four gold medals, bringing honour to India.

In 2009, Jaya Prakash, a national swimmer, recommended Radhika as a coach for the summer coaching camp at Aqua Devils. This marked the beginning of Radhika’s coaching journey, which continued uninterrupted despite her family’s relocation to Hyderabad.

Radhika obtained lifeguard coaching in 2009 and Trainer of Trainee coaching in 2010 under the Rashtriya Life Saving Society of Hyderabad, following the advice of her swimmer friends.

From 2011 to 2014, she served as a swimming coach at the Global Indian International School, where her coaching led to the school’s first-ever medal and established her strong reputation. After the bifurcation of the State, Radhika and her family returned to Vijayawada, intending to expand their business in their hometown.

Later, Radhika joined the noted Executive club as a Lady coach in 2014 in Vijayawada. Over the past nine years, she has coached numerous women, occasionally working as a personal coach and offering guidance for competitions and health-related activities.

Notably, her student Queen Victoria of Hyderabad, recently won two silver medals in an international swimming competition in the Fin Swimming category, demonstrating the effectiveness of Radhika’s coaching.

Her student 82-year-old Dr Vasundhara has bagged three medals in the 80-84 category in the state meet with Radhika’s instructions. Many of her students have also participated in state-level national competitions.

Dispelling age-related myths and sharing her own experiences of improving health, Radhika has been emphasising the importance of swimming to women. Recognising the demand for female swimming coaches, Radhika not only offers coaching but also provides job opportunities for those interested.

Expressing her commitment to supporting women, she gratefully acknowledged her gurus, including Raja, Malyadri and Laxman of Gymkhana Swimming Pool in Vijayawada, for their unwavering support throughout her journey.

