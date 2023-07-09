Lifeguard in pool & beyond: Yadhavi Sports Academy for Special Needs in Chennai

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the playful cadence of children swooshing in and out of the turquoise-blue pool of gurgling waters under the warm evening sun, Sathishsivakumar blows his whistle, breaking the synaesthetic composition of yet another delightful scene at his sports academy. As the children line up in the water near the pool wall, Sathish walks up to a teary-eyed three-year-old assisted by a teenager, pulls her onto the deck, and pacifies her before enacting a ‘freestyle’ stroke in the air.

For 29-year-old Sathish, it has been his life’s purpose to teach swimming to children with disabilities, and Yadhavi Sports Academy for Special Needs is his biggest contribution. Located in Pallikaranai in Chennai, this unique swimming club plays a pivotal role in empowering special children. Today, it caters to around 70 children with disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, intellectual disability, poor vision, muscular dystrophy, and other rare developmental disabilities. The sports academy also functions in other places, including Tambaram, Pallavaram Selaiyur, and Sholinganallur in the city.

Sathishsivakumar

Though there are umpteen swimming pools in every nook and corner of the city, most of them do not provide appropriate facilities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). And this was Sathish’s cue to step in and lend a helping hand to these children.

Speaking to TNIE, Sathish says, “For the past 11 years, I have dedicated myself to training children with disabilities. When I started off as a lifeguard at the age of 18, I had limited opportunities to train such children. But whenever I got the chance to work with them, I was surprised by their quick learning abilities and enthusiasm. This made me realise my purpose and potential to make a difference, and I have been focused on training children with disabilities ever since.”

Sathish founded Yadhavi Sports Academy around six years ago, and it offers a range of activities, including football and basketball training, cycling, and indoor and outdoor games exclusively tailored for children with disabilities. While most sports academies prioritise competition and skill development, my primary goal is to support the holistic development of these children’s life skills, says Sathish.

Pointing out the absence of institutions that cater to children with disabilities under the age of 10 years, Sathish says he was motivated to establish training programmes specially designed for this age group.

“At present, I even train children as young as three-years-old. My aim is not to train future Olympians but to empower these children with essential life skills. Over 50 children with multiple disabilities are now capable of swimming in open waters such as the sea, river, and lakes, within a 5-km radius,” he adds.

Due to the lack of a dedicated space, Yadhavi Sports Academy currently operates in rental spaces. Emphasising that his academy is not a business venture, Sathish says that they receive funding from a specific group of individuals who are eager to provide for people below the poverty line. We treat every child equally because no child should feel excluded, he adds.

At present, the academy trains over 200 students, but in Tamil Nadu alone, there are more than 5,000 children who lack access to such training. Sathish’s vision for the future involves establishing a vocational school with hostel facilities and expanding the range of activities offered. “The work to open for Yadhavi Trust and Foundation is underway, and I am also planning to train in a triathlon soon,” he adds.

G Gokulakrishnan (25), who provides space at SG Swim School for Yadhavi Academy, shares his perspective with TNIE. He says, “I started this club in 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we had to temporarily close. After reopening, I made the decision to allocate space for swimmers with disabilities. This choice was inspired by my aunt and uncle, who are both autistic and are taken care of at my home. It is this backstory that led us to reserve a portion of the swimming pool for disabled people,” he adds.

SG Swim School currently has a 20-m pool, which Gokulakrishnan says would be extended into a 25-m pool. “With this expansion, we would dedicate 50% of the space to disabled children. No other club in the state has provided such a significant area exclusively for PwDs,” he says.

An 18-year-old autistic student S Kavin attends Yadhavi Sports Academy and has been practising swimming for eight years. As a student with a speech disability, he studies in a vocational school in Selaiyur on the outskirts of Chennai, which is also run by the Yadhavi Sports Academy. Kavin’s mother K Aruna tells TNIE, “As he is an autistic kid, Kavin initially had trouble in responding to people. After joining the academy, he has even started to respond to everyone.

A connoisseur

The academy’s founder Sathishsivakumar has obtained Level 3 international certifications and is a lifelong member of the American Swimming Coaches Association. He has also won several Safety Training Awards, including the Level 2 award in Aquatic Teaching for People with Disabilities. He is also qualified in resuscitation, first-aid, and beach lifeguarding

(Edited by Lisa Anthony)

googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); 