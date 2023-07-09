Many childhoods, one safe hand: A home for abandoned children in TN's Villupuram

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Your attention please, train number…The departure announcement of trains brings a thrill to the heart of many but not to those toddlers and children who were abandoned in railway stations. For those kids who lost their light at Villupuram Railway Station, another home awaited at Shanthi Nilayam — a shelter for kids in Villupuram town.

“We have found kids from the station on a weekly basis and rescued them, providing food and education. The life stories of thousands of abandoned and runaway children were rewritten at the shelter,” says Antony D’Cruz, founder of Shanthi Nilayam, recollecting memories of the three-decade-old home.

D’Cruz is no stranger to a lost childhood. He was forced into working in a matchstick factory at an early age. Fighting against all odds, he completed his MCom from Loyola College in 1987 and started to help child labourers through the All India Catholic University Federation. Two years later, the young activist chanced upon Villupuram again when he moved to the town along with his wife and established Shanthi Nilayam.

“Many children, who fled their homes, were found in Villupuram railway station. We began to look after them by providing food, clothing, and education,” the 68-year-old man tells TNIE. “The impact of poverty on children was a hard pill to swallow,” he says.

Referring to how around 60 teachers from Shanthi Nilayam visited rural areas to rescue minors from the clutches of labour exploitation, D’Cruz said they even took classes for children even at a cemetery near a Dalit settlement. “The teachers would try and gather as many children as possible from each area and give them free classes,” he says.

Shanthi Nilayam has also guided children to enrol in technical education at ITIs. From 2000 to 2017, the care centre sent a batch of 100 students and have given a dignified life to 1,700 children this way. “It was all possible because of a huge number of IAS officers committed to abolishing child labour in Tamil Nadu,” he says.

His student and a human rights activist, M Kandasamy says, “I came from an economically backward family that spared little or no time for me to play. I was burdened with studies and chores. Shanthi Nilayam was close my house and one fine day during my sixth grade, I ran away to play with the children there and remained in the hostel until finishing school.”

Kandasamy’s parents too were happy to see him receiving better facilities to grow up. “Antony sir trained us on social work and taught us that social consciousness is the ultimate purpose of existence. This led me to become an activist and I am forever grateful for that,” says Kandasamy tearing up.

Through Shanthi Nilayam, D’Cruz has helped Dalit residents of Salamedu and Anna Nagar areas to avail financial aid for building houses and higher education. The team sourced funds of over Rs 20 crore from the state government to help 3,700 families, giving them Rs 1 lakh each.

Recalling the lack of access to technology in the 1990s, D’Cruz says, “This is still unavailable for marginalised sections due to hyper privatisation of institutions. The government should ensure all get equal access.”

D’Cruz is proud of the long road he chose, breaking the shackles of child labour. Shanthi Nilayam has become a safe haven for over 12,000 children in the last 34 years. He no longer keeps kids here but opens the door for those who can’t afford tuition. “I am not tired of working for the rights of the children,” D’Cruz adds with a smile.

(Edited by Ajay UK)

