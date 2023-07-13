Breaking the glass ceiling: Gumla in Jharkhand gets all-women library 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative taken by Gumla Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav in Jharkhand, a library has been set up exclusively for women where they can prepare for competitive examinations. The most significant feature is that it is an all-women library which is self-sustaining and free from government interference.

The 400-seat facility is named after Savitri Bai Phule — the country’s first woman teacher and social worker. The library has a sitting capacity of 400 women at a time and will be managed by a steering committee with members from within the society. It is also equipped with all basic facilities like free Wi-Fi, and computer systems along with books on various subjects which will prove helpful for all types of competitive examinations.

The two-storied library has around 7,000 books related to competitive exams and various professions and eight computers. Students can sit in the library for 13 hours continuously and study. In order to make it accessible for all, the membership fee has been kept at just Rs 200 per month to cater for the basic requirements like maintenance and salary of the library staff.

According to Gumla DC, the decision was taken considering the necessity to provide women with a space in which they can prepare fearlessly for competitive examinations and excel in their careers.

“Motivational classes will also be conducted in the library which will focus on girls. They will also be trained on issues like menstrual hygiene, anaemia etc,” said the DC.

The library has been started only for girls. It will give them a comfortable environment and help them make their dreams come true, he added. “The more they focus on their studies, the more competent they become in their career and serve the country,” said the Deputy Commissioner. It has three group discussion rooms. Free Wi-Fi will be made available to the girls with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps along with a 24-hour electricity supply with solar backup, he added. The library is self-sustaining with minimum government interference.

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative taken by Gumla Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav in Jharkhand, a library has been set up exclusively for women where they can prepare for competitive examinations. The most significant feature is that it is an all-women library which is self-sustaining and free from government interference. The 400-seat facility is named after Savitri Bai Phule — the country’s first woman teacher and social worker. The library has a sitting capacity of 400 women at a time and will be managed by a steering committee with members from within the society. It is also equipped with all basic facilities like free Wi-Fi, and computer systems along with books on various subjects which will prove helpful for all types of competitive examinations. The two-storied library has around 7,000 books related to competitive exams and various professions and eight computers. Students can sit in the library for 13 hours continuously and study. In order to make it accessible for all, the membership fee has been kept at just Rs 200 per month to cater for the basic requirements like maintenance and salary of the library staff. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to Gumla DC, the decision was taken considering the necessity to provide women with a space in which they can prepare fearlessly for competitive examinations and excel in their careers. “Motivational classes will also be conducted in the library which will focus on girls. They will also be trained on issues like menstrual hygiene, anaemia etc,” said the DC. The library has been started only for girls. It will give them a comfortable environment and help them make their dreams come true, he added. “The more they focus on their studies, the more competent they become in their career and serve the country,” said the Deputy Commissioner. It has three group discussion rooms. Free Wi-Fi will be made available to the girls with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps along with a 24-hour electricity supply with solar backup, he added. The library is self-sustaining with minimum government interference.