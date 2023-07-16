A harmonious haven

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: While music is an integral part of almost everyone’s life, the ones recreating mellifluous renditions and entertaining thousands of people have often no platform to nurture their creativity, deepen their love for music and find solace in the company of like-minded individuals. It is for this reason that a group of artistes came together and started conducting ‘Swara Sammelanamlo Patapaduma’ in Karimnagar.

These gatherings serve as a reminder of the power of music to heal, uplift, and bring people together, creating a harmonious space where individual talents can flourish and collective energies can inspire, one of the programme organiser Bandanakati Sudhakara Sharma tells TNIE, adding that nearly 40 singers took part in the day-long programme held in Karimnagar last Sunday.

Members from the two Telugu states use this platform to showcase their talent and passion for singing songs from both old and new movies, he states. However, in an ever-increasing digital world, even art needs to adapt. For this, the organisers created WhatsApp groups where senior members actively mentor and induct new talent, says Sharma, who is also one of the group admins.

The initiative has garnered immense popularity, attracting approximately 400 like-minded individuals who gather to express their love for cultural music through solo and duet performances.

Uniting through music

The ‘Swara Sammelanamlo Patapaduma’ welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds, ranging from daily wage workers to high-ranking officers and retired employees. The inclusivity of the initiative allows people from all walks of life to come together and share the joy of music. Sharma emphasises that the programme fosters a healthy and stress-free environment, irrespective of age, where participants can enjoy the bliss of music.

Currently limited to the Telugu-speaking States, the organisers have plans to extend the programme to regions where Telugu-speaking communities reside, thereby inviting music lovers to participate and sing along. The sky’s the limit for participants, as they can freely choose their songs and delight in the enchanting melodies, shares another organiser Aruna, who is a homemaker. She adds that they refrain from using musical instruments and instead rely on YouTube for tracks and lyrics. This approach allows them to create beautiful music without the need for traditional instruments, she remarks.

Furthermore, the programme’s live stream on WhatsApp groups enables their relatives and friends residing in foreign countries to enjoy the musical performances from afar. Pavani, another singer, expressed how this technology-driven initiative has brought joy to their loved ones who can now be part of their musical journey regardless of geographical boundaries.

