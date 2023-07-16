Arumbavur artisans stay true to craft

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: With the advent of faster and cheaper mass production, led by technology, artisanal handicraft is losing its traditional sheen. Artists, who, for generations, engaged in specific artisanal production such as sculpting and knitting have all moved on to greener pastures for a better career. But Arumbavur takes you through a different path. Over 250 families of sculptors, who live in Thaluthalai and Bharathipuram under Arumbavur town panchayat, have been engaged in making wood sculptures since the 1960s.

Today, even the town’s educated lot take part in making and selling the sculptures, exporting them not only in domestic markets but around the world as well. Arumbavur artisans are usually tasked with making a wide variety of sculptures: idols of deities for temples, chariots for the idols, doors, flagpoles (kodimaram), sculptures for offices and homes, human figurines, and so on. As for the sculpting material itself, they make use of a handful of trees including Iluppai, Vaagai, Maavilangai, Thaekku, Burma Thaekku, Karungaali and Athi. Akin to the wide range of wood carvings, the price also ranges from `4000 to `80 lakh. As a testament to Arumbavur wood carvings’ international appeal, some of the sculptures made there years ago were featured in an art exhibition in USA. Not to mention, many Arumbavur sculptors have also been recognised by the TN government for their exceptional work.

In 2021, following several stages of struggle by the wood carvers’ association, the centre awarded a GI tag to the sculptures, cementing them as a valuable landmark of the district. Following these developments, the sculptors say that artisanal trade has become more profitable and sustainable for them. Speaking to TNIE, S Vasu (31) from Arumbavur, proprietor of Baghavan wood crafts, says, “The sculpture is the zenith of handmade form. It touches upon the very history of human civilisation and its development. We have been making sculpture for over 50 years now. Myself and my two elder brothers took over the business after the pas s ing of my father. Me and my brother, we are engineering graduates. We got so many job opportunities at the time, but we had to step up and preserve traditional sculpting so that it does not perish.” “We were taught to sculpt when we were in school. My father and grandfather made chariots and idols. Nowadays, we make realistic, elegant human figurines. For instance, after his passing, I had made a carving in the likeness of my father. It was well-received online,” he added.

Saranraj, one of Vasu’s elder brothers, says, “We get a lot of orders through social media. These orders for human figurines and deity idols generate enough income to support the family and the business. Moreover, temple construction has been on the rise in many places, we get a lot of orders that way too. Similar to how we go into making sculptures, many passionate youngsters come to us and learn the profession.”

He urges the state government to conduct exhibitions to spread awareness regarding traditional sculptures and those who make them. Another Arumbavur sculptor, M Manikandan (36), who runs Udhaya wood carvings, says, “Apart from idols and human figurines, we also engage in other kinds of handicraft. We have also been invited to state-run exhibitions held in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. These events boost our reputation and visibility even more.” It would not be an exaggeration to say that Tamils had taken sculpting to its artistic peak centuries ago, and so, it is imperative that today’s youth should come forward to save the form from becoming extinct, he adds.

(Edited by Suriya B)

