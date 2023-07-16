Extraction from virtual hell

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Once a child labourer, Kishor Murmu (29) is now playing his part in preventing children from falling into the trap of child labour trafficking. Murmu, a class 4 dropout, was determined to break free. He completed his post-graduation while assisting his father’s nanoscopic liquor brewing business.

When he was in class 4, due to poor financial condition of the family, his parents handed him over to another person in the nearby village for grazing cattle so that he could earn to support the family.

But after a few months, they sent Kishor to work as a helper at a sweetmeat shop in Patna. After a few weeks, they started torturing him: he was denied food. “I was forced to pick up a barfi (a popular confectionery item) fallen on the ground and eat it with the dirt. That used to be my food for the day… those memories still haunt me,” he says.

After some time, Kishor fled and somehow reached home and told his ordeal to his parents. When his father asked him about his future plans, he replied that he wouldn’t go anywhere and help him in his liquor business.

Kishor sold the local liquor in the weekly village market. His father re-admitted him to a village school.

He completed his graduation and looked for a job. He went to Hyderabad and started working there in a canteen, but returned from there a few months before the lockdown.

His life took an unexpected turn after his return from Hyderabad when he met Manoj Kumar Tudu, an activist working with the survivor-led intelligence network Kailasah Satyarthi Children Foundation (KSCF), who linked him up with the organisation.

Kishor’s work was to rescue children from forced labour and teach village children.

“Impressed with my dedication, I was offered to join the KSCF to which I agreed. My first posting was in Giridih,” said Kishor. Later, he was asked to work independently in Hazaribagh, he added.

“I have been working in nearly 50 villages under Bishnugarh Block of Hazaribagh. I still can’t believe that once I was into child labour,” said Kishor. He wants every child to get proper education so that one can decide his future on one’s own, he added.

He rescued six children from forced labour in June this year. Earlier too, he helped in rescuing 9 more children in two separate incidents.

Kishor is a strong advocate of the need for a dialogue - an interaction between parents and children, an interface between stakeholders and parents. He believes open communication is the key to ending oppression.

“Even today, child labour is accepted as a reality but it is a hidden subject, which is discussed behind closed doors. Villagers of ten deny their children’s involvement as labourers during visits, making it challenging to tackle the problem. It is crucial to educate them about the vicious cycles of atrocities that their children could be subjected to,” Kishor said.

Kishor believes that factory owners often force such children to work off the debts taken by their parents. He is also resolute in his belief that awareness and decentralization through mobilizing Anganwadis, activists, and stakeholders were essential to uproot the social evil.

Manoj Kumar Tudu, who selected Kishor for the cause, says he is sincere in his work and has been working better than others who joined along with him.

According to KSCF officials, Kishore is now one the best performers in Jharkhand and has successfully formed village child protection committees to strengthen the village safety net for children.

“The survivor-led Intelligence Network has been doing a momentous task fetching information from the grassroots whenever they find that a child’s right is being violated. Such persons’ determination to undo the wrongs is much greater than the evils like child trafficking that plague society,” said KSCF spokesperson Rakesh Senger.

Kishor’s mother Sanjhli Devi says she had never thought that a child whom they had pushed into child labour would ever be able to rise in his life and work for the cause.

