Success of Green India Challenge a testament to the golden future: MP

KARIMNAGAR/ JAGTIAL/ HYDERABAD: The Green India Challenge (GIC), initiated by founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santhosh Kumar, has transformed from a modest tree sapling plantation into a monumental movement. Joined by ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Santhosh Kumar planted a sapling at Rashi Vanam near Lower Manair Dam on Saturday.

As the GIC enters its sixth year, lakhs of saplings have been planted under the initiative, promising a golden future for generations to come, the MP shared. Kamalakar announced that Karimnagar district has set a target of planting 40 lakh saplings, with nine lakh saplings already planted to date.

Later, he visited the Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagtial district. Over 1,000 students from JNTU Kondagattu, alongside MP Santosh Kumar, participated in the sapling plantation event, successfully planting 1000 saplings. Their dedication and commitment exemplify the next generation’s strong stance on environmental conservation, the MP added.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his visionary support in the reconstruction of the revered Lord Anjaneya Swamy temple in the picturesque Kondagattu forest area. This initiative not only aims to rejuvenate the spiritual site but also nurtures the surrounding natural beauty, he added.

Accompanied by Endowments and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, MP Santosh Kumar highlighted the collective effort to position Kondagattu as a premier centre of spirituality in the country while preserving its pristine environment. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal who took part in the programme.

