South Korean universities develop new material for better air, road mobility

A revolution is in the making for air and road mobility with a new type of composite material being developed for aircraft, drone and car bodies that is found to make them more fuel efficient while significantly reducing the carbon footprint. The new material is found to be a much-improved version of existing carbon composites that are in use with regards to improved bonding and tensile strength, besides impact resistance, as compared to existing material in use.

It is, in fact, being looked at as the next-generation composite material to replace carbon fibre-reinforced composites used in vehicle and aircraft/drone bodies.

Researchers from Solutions to Electromagnetic Interference in Future-mobility (SEIF), Hanyang University and Jeonbuk National University in South Korea have developed a new composite -- a 100% self-reinforced composite that uses only one type of polypropylene (PP) polymer instead of mixing the polymers in existing materials.

One of the main reasons why this material is attracting much attention these days is that self-reinforced composites (SRCs), apart from their toughness, are lightweight, inexpensive, and have advantages in terms of disposal and recycling as the reinforcement and the base material are composed of the same material.

Presently, the manufacturing process for SRCs involved mixing chemically different components aiming for better fluidity and impregnation. But these result in poorer physical properties and prevents recyclability. The Korean researchers -- Dr Jaewoo Kim of SEIF; Prof Seonghoon Kim, Hanyang University; and Prof O-bong Yang, Jeonbuk National University -- found a successful way in controlling the melting point, fluidity, and impregnation by adjusting the chain structure of the polypropylene matrix through a four-axis extrusion process.

The results they got were astounding.

They found that the SRC they came up with by using polypropylene polymer had adhesive strength of 333% more than the composites in use, while tensile strength was 228% more, and impact resistance was a whopping 2,700% higher.

