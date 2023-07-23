A inspiring journey of an Adivasi research scholar

Vivek Bhoomi By

HYDERABAD: This is the story of Mahipathi Arun Kumar (37), a tribal, who grew up in the remote Eturunagaram agency area against several odds. He was awarded a doctorate for his thesis on “Administration of Tribal Development in 5th and 6th Scheduled Areas - A Comparative Study” last week by the department of Public Administration of Kakatiya University.

Having lost his father in a bear attack when he was just an infant, Arun hardly had a few years with his mother before she too passed away due to illness. His entire schooling was in tribal welfare institutions and hostels. Very early in life, he was exposed to tribal movements and became involved in them. He not only travelled tribal areas across the country including the north-eastern States but also has extensively covered the eastern and western ghats.

His research itself was driven by the passion to understand the administration of tribals in the agency areas. In his endeavour to learn about the roots of Adivasis, he travelled extensively and took along with him students and research scholars from the tribal community.

The land of ‘Gondwana’ which existed millions of years ago fascinated him so much that he started collecting evidence of the ‘Koyathur’ tribe which ruled the forests. The tribe originated from the Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh.

M Arun Kumar receives his doctorate from the Kakatiya University

He strongly believes that the Narmada Valley Civilisation was more primitive than the Indus Valley Civilisation. His contention is based on the pictography found by him on dried palm leaves, rock art in caves and on stones, and other kinds, which have the pictures of the ‘Padige’(the pictures found on the flags of Koyas and Gonds), which used to be the most developed form of language during the prehistoric times.

He told TNIE that a dictionary of the pictography with over 1,000 writings was being edited by his team, of which over 200 have already been deciphered. These writings revealed various aspects of human life during its early evolution.

“When the Aryans began expanding in the north, the Adivasis came further south and established themselves in the Narmada Valley. We can see in the pictography found in the Harappa and Mohenjodaro sites, that symbols and pictures in them have a striking resemblance with the pictography of Koyathur,” he said.

He seeks to unravel the mysteries of the Narmada Valley civilization in the coming days.

He contested in the Lok Sabha election from Mahabubabad in 2019 as an independent. He secured about 15,000 votes in a few prominent assembly segments.

He is currently acting as the working president of Tudum Debba, a socio-cultural organization of the Adivasis that works towards protecting the rights of Adivasis.

Arun is going to contest from either the Mulugu, or Pinapaka(his native) Assembly constituencies in the coming elections, and prominent political parties have offered to field him as their candidate against the sitting MLAs.

He is yet to take a decision but has been considering representing Tudum Debba as an independent candidate so that he can represent the issues of Adivasis without any obligation towards any political party.

