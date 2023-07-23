Beggars, poor find a friend in Vemulawada Charitable trust

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: For the hungry beggars and poor families without means to educate their children or perform marriage of their daughters, ‘My Vemulawada Charitable Trust’ holds a ray of hope in this temple town. With the help of philanthropists in the town, the trust provides food to 50-60 beggars every day apart from engaging in other charitable activities.

A group of seven like-minded people started their social service during the Covid pandemic period by providing food to daily wage workers, poor and beggars. Finding a lot of satisfaction in charitable activities, the group continues to serve the needy.

The trust approaches local businessmen, employees and well-to-do families with a request to provide food to beggars and other needy people on the occasion marriages, birthdays or other happy occasions in their household. The group is able to feed beggars and other needy people in the town on a daily basis as it gets an enthusiastic response from donors. Sometimes the trust is flooded with requests to distribute food in the town.

There are also occasions when excess food prepared at functions is handed over to the trust for distribution to the poor.

This way, the members are able to organise mass poor feeding programmes almost on a daily basis, says Madhu Mahesh, one of the members of the trust and a teacher in a private school. The trust also distributes toys to children at the Anganwadi and books and pens to government school students.

The members of the trust distribute food in Vemulawada

With growing support from local philanthropists, the trust members offer bread and milk to patients at the government area hospital, financial aid for medical treatment of poor patients. During summer, they reach out to the devotees at the local temple by offering water and buttermilk packets and bananas. The trust members also seek suggestions from the public on expanding and improving their services.

One of the members, Battini Saikrishna while distributing food recently found an 80-year-old beggar grieving after losing her walker. He immediately bought a walker and gave it to her.

The other members of the trust include Nagula Chandrashekar and Pratapa Nataraj, both businessmen.

