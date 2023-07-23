City folk travel to Udupi to find joy in working on paddy land

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Amid the cement-ified, traffic-esque, polluted city, there can be an array of amenities, but not tranquillity and exhilaration. There can seldom be a moment of being one with nature, and fathom the depths of one’s soul as if far away and lost in the vortex of memories and thoughts.

Siloed from the blaring city scenes, people are now trying to look for happiness in simplicity which is the kernel of rural life. The pastures offer a stark contrast to the dust-engulfed roads and the glittering enticements of malls. Now, the city folks are veering towards a different kind of vacation, which can be called paddy-cation, involving learning various aspects of paddy farming.

In Udupi district, the Kharif season witnessed several students and professionals, who could have chosen other touristy places to relax, coming to the district to dabble in paddy farming. It’s experimental though, and not training.

They find bliss as they step into the paddy fields, which they might have seen from trains or cars. Now they are also part of it, inhaling the fresh air in the presence of the lush green. Last week in Karkala, around 82 students from Bengaluru’s Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College of Commerce and Management, MES College of Arts, Commerce and Science, GFGC-Rajajinagar, Seshadripuram Pre-University (Main) College, Maharani Cluster University, and MESKK PU College, jumped into a two-acre paddy field for transplantation.

The activity was organised in association with the Bharat Scouts and Guides, Karnataka, Bengaluru North district. The tradition of the coastal region left them spellbound. Karnataka Scouts and Guides Chief Commissioner, PGR Sindhia had broached this idea and supported the initiative. Panchami, a student of the MES College of Arts, Commerce and Science, drove a tractor through the paddy field of Jyothi J Pai, the Commissioner of Guides, Udupi district, in Nakre area in Karkala taluk. She said she was enthralled.

Pai said city-based students should understand and enjoy the paddy farming activities, which is the aim of the initiative. After toiling on the field, they were introduced to the culture of the Tulu-speaking people and relished a traditional lunch, which included items made from jackfruit, pathrade, horse gram chutney, parboiled rice, and curry.

The students understood that simple food is the secret of farmers’ fitness, she said. Another student from Panchami’s college, Kushi said that she feels reinvigorated after experiencing the village life and witnessing the hardships of farmers. ‘‘Playing in the slush field and soaking in the beauty of nature have lifted my spirits,” she said.

Dr Bhargav Bhat, a young dentist, who has done his Master of Dental Surgery from Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, took a break from work on Sunday to sweat it out on a paddy field. Dr Bhat ploughed the paddy field at his ancestral home in Japthi, Kundapur taluk, and was appreciated by the locals. He had only watched paddy cultivation since childhood. Last week, packed with suggestions from the locals and with their guidance, Dr Bhat finally entered the paddy theatre. Using a machine, he himself did paddy sapling transplantation.

Social worker G Vasudeva Bhat Perampalli effusively praised the doctor and said he has set an example for others, showing them that paddy farming can bring tremendous joy.

‘‘Youths are engrossed in gadgets even on their holidays, but happiness lies in the midst of nature and following our tradition,’’ he said.

A few weeks ago, at another event organised by Geethananda Foundation in Kota Thattu village of Udupi district, students from Kota Thattu, Padukere, Manoor areas had also engaged in paddy farming.

Team Nation First, which has been working in Udupi for the past 11 years to empower the youth, will also be organising a similar event in Udupi on July 23. Team Nation First president, Sooraj Kidiyoor told The New Sunday Express that about 200 members of his team will engage in paddy transplantation in a four-acre field near Kidiyoor, Udupi.



Eco angles

The lush paddy fields of coastal region attract city folks and professionals

Students enjoy the paddy farming process and understand the hardship of farmers



