Meet Vijayawada's 60-year-old Carnatic sangeetham maestro Modumudi Sudhakar

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the world of classical vocal music, few individuals leave an indelible mark in the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. Among these virtuosos stands 60-year-old Modumudi Sudhakar, whose mellifluous voice and unwavering dedication to the art have earned him the title of a global guru.

Hailing from the picturesque city of Vijayawada, Sudhakar’s journey in the realm of Carnatic music has been nothing short of remarkable.

From the tender age of nine, Sudhakar began his musical journey under GV Ramakumari and later honed skills with Padma Shri awardee Annavarapu Ramaswamy. His lineage (6th generation) of classical vocal music traces back to Saint Sri Thyagaraja Swamy and he is the grandson of ‘Gayaka Sarvabhouma’ Parupalli Rama Krishniah Pantulu.

Sudhakar, a commerce graduate, received merit scholarships from the Cultural Ministry, Government of India, and Sangeet Natak Akademi of Andhra Pradesh for Carnatic vocal music. He had a glorious musical journey as a top-grade vocalist and Grade-1 Music Producer at All India Radio, Vijayawada, spanning three decades.

Beyond radio, Sudhakar enthralled global audiences in 5,000+ concerts, including the prestigious Cleveland Music Festival, USA. He received the title ‘Suswara Sudha Gana Prapoorna’ from Suswara Academy of Music, Dallas, USA.

In addition to his soul-stirring performances, Sudhakar’s musical prowess extended to composition, having tuned over 1,000 devotional and light music pieces, many of which have become household favourites on platforms like All India Radio and Doordarshan.

Sudhakar’s dedication to promote classical music led him to establish the monthly music organisation, ‘Swara Lahari’, in 1988, which continued to successfully nurture and elevate the classical music scene for the past 35 years.

Modumudi Sudhakar’s impact on the musical community went beyond performances. Mentoring about 70 students in classical vocals, his humility led him to embrace technology, teaching globally through online platforms.

His father, Somasekhar Rao, a classmate of Bala Murali Krishna in Vocal art, served as a pharmacist at Government Ayurvedic College. Sudhakar’s mother Sita Devi is a homemaker. His sister Sri Maha Lakshmi, Sasikala (violinist) and his daughter Sruthi Ranjani are also experts in classical music as well as light music.

On the occasion of his 60th Birthday, music enthusiasts and disciples from around the world converged in Vijayawada to felicitate their revered guru, paying tribute to the rare and precious Dasa Sahitya of Andhra Pradesh that Sudhakar diligently propagated. The event is being organised for three days which began on July 21 and will be concluded on July 23.

One of his devoted disciples, Vemuri Venkata Viswanath of Vijayawada, expressed his deep admiration, saying, “Music without a teacher is useless. Today, it is because of people like Modumudi Sudhakar that classical music is passed on to the next generations. I will always be proud to be one of the disciples of such a Guru.”

Sudhakar was honoured with prestigious awards such as the Hamsa Puraskaram and Kalaratna titles from N Chandrababu Naidu, the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and the Sri Nedunuri Krishnamurthy Memorial Award from Visakha Music and Dance Academy, etc.

With his deep-rooted passion, Sudhakar continues to shine as an Asthana Vidwan of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and as an expert committee member of the Performing Arts Grant Scheme (PAGS) of the Central Government and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Projects.

Speaking to TNIE, Modumudi Sudhakar shared his perspective on music, stating that it knows no boundaries. He observed that while the craze for western music has grown in India, those living abroad cherish classical music and mother tongue. Furthermore, he noted that Indian classical music receives significant support and recognition.

Sudhakar expressed joy in his 50 years of journey, emphasising the pleasure of learning from numerous teachers and passing on the musical tradition to many disciples. His dedication to spread the love of music has been evident throughout his career.

VIJAYAWADA: In the world of classical vocal music, few individuals leave an indelible mark in the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. Among these virtuosos stands 60-year-old Modumudi Sudhakar, whose mellifluous voice and unwavering dedication to the art have earned him the title of a global guru. Hailing from the picturesque city of Vijayawada, Sudhakar’s journey in the realm of Carnatic music has been nothing short of remarkable. From the tender age of nine, Sudhakar began his musical journey under GV Ramakumari and later honed skills with Padma Shri awardee Annavarapu Ramaswamy. His lineage (6th generation) of classical vocal music traces back to Saint Sri Thyagaraja Swamy and he is the grandson of ‘Gayaka Sarvabhouma’ Parupalli Rama Krishniah Pantulu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sudhakar, a commerce graduate, received merit scholarships from the Cultural Ministry, Government of India, and Sangeet Natak Akademi of Andhra Pradesh for Carnatic vocal music. He had a glorious musical journey as a top-grade vocalist and Grade-1 Music Producer at All India Radio, Vijayawada, spanning three decades. Beyond radio, Sudhakar enthralled global audiences in 5,000+ concerts, including the prestigious Cleveland Music Festival, USA. He received the title ‘Suswara Sudha Gana Prapoorna’ from Suswara Academy of Music, Dallas, USA. In addition to his soul-stirring performances, Sudhakar’s musical prowess extended to composition, having tuned over 1,000 devotional and light music pieces, many of which have become household favourites on platforms like All India Radio and Doordarshan. Sudhakar’s dedication to promote classical music led him to establish the monthly music organisation, ‘Swara Lahari’, in 1988, which continued to successfully nurture and elevate the classical music scene for the past 35 years. Modumudi Sudhakar’s impact on the musical community went beyond performances. Mentoring about 70 students in classical vocals, his humility led him to embrace technology, teaching globally through online platforms. His father, Somasekhar Rao, a classmate of Bala Murali Krishna in Vocal art, served as a pharmacist at Government Ayurvedic College. Sudhakar’s mother Sita Devi is a homemaker. His sister Sri Maha Lakshmi, Sasikala (violinist) and his daughter Sruthi Ranjani are also experts in classical music as well as light music. On the occasion of his 60th Birthday, music enthusiasts and disciples from around the world converged in Vijayawada to felicitate their revered guru, paying tribute to the rare and precious Dasa Sahitya of Andhra Pradesh that Sudhakar diligently propagated. The event is being organised for three days which began on July 21 and will be concluded on July 23. One of his devoted disciples, Vemuri Venkata Viswanath of Vijayawada, expressed his deep admiration, saying, “Music without a teacher is useless. Today, it is because of people like Modumudi Sudhakar that classical music is passed on to the next generations. I will always be proud to be one of the disciples of such a Guru.” Sudhakar was honoured with prestigious awards such as the Hamsa Puraskaram and Kalaratna titles from N Chandrababu Naidu, the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and the Sri Nedunuri Krishnamurthy Memorial Award from Visakha Music and Dance Academy, etc. With his deep-rooted passion, Sudhakar continues to shine as an Asthana Vidwan of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and as an expert committee member of the Performing Arts Grant Scheme (PAGS) of the Central Government and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Projects. Speaking to TNIE, Modumudi Sudhakar shared his perspective on music, stating that it knows no boundaries. He observed that while the craze for western music has grown in India, those living abroad cherish classical music and mother tongue. Furthermore, he noted that Indian classical music receives significant support and recognition. Sudhakar expressed joy in his 50 years of journey, emphasising the pleasure of learning from numerous teachers and passing on the musical tradition to many disciples. His dedication to spread the love of music has been evident throughout his career.