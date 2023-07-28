Home Good News

Judge rescues woman, sends her to hospital in Karnataka

The judge also visited the wards, medicine storage room and toilet of the primary health centre in Bellavi, and warned that hygiene be maintained in the hospital.

Published: 28th July 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Court , verdict judgement

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Senior civil judge and member secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Noorunnisa on Thursday visited the Mallenahalli Gollarahatti hamlet where a month-old baby girl had died due to health complications. 

Both the baby and mother, Vasantha, were left in a tent in an open field, away from their hamlet, which is a custom in the Kadugolla community. Even after the baby died, the community did not allow the mother to enter her house in the hamlet, treating her as “impure”.

They believe that her entry would invite the wrath of their deities.  The judge visited Vasantha at the makeshift tent and brought her back to the ‘hatti’, the hamlet, and shifted her to the district general hospital for further treatment. She held a meeting with community members and instructed them not to follow such customs any more, as the law will not allow it. The erected tent was also demolished. 

The judge also visited the wards, medicine storage room and toilet of the primary health centre in Bellavi, and warned that hygiene be maintained in the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Judge rescues woman Health Complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp