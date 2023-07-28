Judge rescues woman, sends her to hospital in Karnataka

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Senior civil judge and member secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Noorunnisa on Thursday visited the Mallenahalli Gollarahatti hamlet where a month-old baby girl had died due to health complications.

Both the baby and mother, Vasantha, were left in a tent in an open field, away from their hamlet, which is a custom in the Kadugolla community. Even after the baby died, the community did not allow the mother to enter her house in the hamlet, treating her as “impure”.

They believe that her entry would invite the wrath of their deities. The judge visited Vasantha at the makeshift tent and brought her back to the ‘hatti’, the hamlet, and shifted her to the district general hospital for further treatment. She held a meeting with community members and instructed them not to follow such customs any more, as the law will not allow it. The erected tent was also demolished.

The judge also visited the wards, medicine storage room and toilet of the primary health centre in Bellavi, and warned that hygiene be maintained in the hospital.

