The Joy of giving

HUBBALLI: This couple brings a ray of hope to the hungry and destitute sections of society. On an average, they feed around 50 such people in Hubballi city, who are more or less dependent on them for a proper meal every day. Kariyappa and Sunanda Shirahatti have been silently going about their noble task for the past 15 years. Besides freshly cooked food, they carry a grooming kit to trim the hair and nails, and give a shave and wash to destitute people living on the streets.

Every day, Kariyappa sets out with hot food and does the rounds of Hubballi railway station, hospital gates and other areas where such people are often found. He gives them food packets containing chapati or rice, enough for one good meal in a day.

The Shirahattis, residents of Anand Nagar in Old Hubballi, now plan to enhance their service by collecting excess food from marriage and birthday parties and other events. They have also bought a vehicle for the purpose and will distribute the food to more hungry people in the city.

What prompted this couple to turn philanthropic? Kariyappa Shirahatti told TNIE that he comes from a well-to-do family, but since childhood, it had been his desire to do something for the poor. He is glad to have finally put that plan into practice.

“We started this service about 15 years ago, under the banner of an organisation named after my father, Sri Neelappa Guddappa Shirahatti Seva Samsthe,” he said. Kariyappa’s father Neelappa was a civic worker and had enough income for his family of three members. Kariayappa married Sunanda 15 years ago and they live with his mother Gouramma.

Kariyappa doesn’t shy away from himself feeding the destitute | D Hemanth

They run a grocery store, and everything they earn is used to feed the hungry. “My wife also contributes by taking up orders for condiments. Though she is physically challenged, she never tires of cooking for the cause,” he added. He clarified that they never expect donations from others, and always have enough for themselves.

One of Kariyappa’s close friends confirmed that they had several times tried to extend financial help, but Kariyappa refused and asked them to give it to those in need. “It is the responsibility of humans to help one another. Even if one person gives a packet of biscuits for the hungry, the act will ensure eradication of hunger in the nation,” Kariyappa reportedly told him.

Joy and gratitude

The couple treats the homeless as their own, and never hesitates to help with food and other services. One of his beneficiaries expressed joy, saying that Kariyappa helps them with food every now and then. “We look fit and fine, but due to lack of education and internal health problems, we are unable to work. We have learnt many things from him. We look at people with more respect,” he added.

Pakirappa, another beneficiary, said people would turn away from him as his hair was matted and he looked dirty. He had never thought he would get a shave, and is glad that Kariyappa made him look different. Whenever Kariyappa spots him, he stops to clean up his face and hair, unmindful of the job on hand. “We keep roaming the city as police and other people trouble us, we beg for our daily needs. It is only Kariyappa who stops whenever he sees us. We are very lucky to have a friend like him,” he added.

“We beggars have no relations and no one has any interest in our welfare. A few people give us money, either to show their wealth or to get rid of beggars. But Kariyappa is different. He treats us like his own family members,” said Ibrahim, one of his beneficiaries.

Kariyappa has now taken on a new role, that of educating people to stay away from banned plastic, and he himself does his best to provide food in paper packets. Paper or plastic, those who are lucky enough to get their daily meal send up a prayer of gratitude.

