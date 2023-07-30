Turning trash to treasure

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In the heart of the Karimnagar district lies Thimmapur, a village that has undergone a transformative journey towards sustainable waste management and cleanliness. Their inspiring story has now been immortalised in the “Swachhata Chronicles: Transformative Tales from India”, a book recently released by the Union government.

At the forefront of this change are the residents of Thimmapur, diligently following sound waste management practices in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). With unwavering dedication, they segregate wet and dry waste in their respective households, a simple practice that not only benefits the environment but also generates revenue for the gram panchayat (GP).

The establishment of a dumping yard on the village’s outskirts has been a game-changer in waste management. Through this facility, valuable vermicompost is produced, serving as an integral part of their waste management approach.

With a population of 3,689 and 1,235 households, Thimmapur has collected approximately 7,804 kg of vermicompost, an impressive feat in their mission for a cleaner and greener environment. The utilisation of this vermicompost extends to the nurturing of Haritha Haram saplings and the support of local farmers, symbolising the community’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Kishan Swamy Kayidi, the UNICEF project coordinator, commended the village’s preference for cleanliness and their continued dedication to the SBM. “Thimmapur’s success is a testament to the power of promotion and motivation in fostering positive change,” he remarks.

Guided by the gram panchayat office bearers, Thimmapur’s residents meticulously follow a well-structured route plan for efficient waste collection. Authorities say the dry waste is further sorted into categories such as plastic, paper, glass, iron, hazardous items and others before being transported to the segregation shed. As a result, the village colonies and roads consistently boast a clean and green appearance.

Thimmapur ‘Vermicompost’-branded manure being sold in shops

A significant portion of the vermicompost, around 4,314 kg, is dedicated to maintaining the nursery managed by the GP. The surplus compost plays a crucial role in plantation projects under Haritha Haram. Furthermore, the proactive branding of “Thimmapur Vermicompost” has resulted in the sale of 3,490 kg, earning the village an income of Rs 34,898.

To combat the issue of plastic pollution, the GP actively encourages the usage of steel utensils instead of plastic. Additionally, they conduct awareness campaigns to educate the villagers about the harmful effects of plastic on the environment. Additionally, an income of Rs 19,850 was earned from all types of dry waste sold to a local scrap agency, the chapter on Thimmapur in the Swachhata Chronicles reads. It adds that single-use plastic has also been banned.

In their pursuit of a holistic approach to sanitation, every household in Thimmapur now boasts a toilet and soak pit to conserve groundwater, mentions Kishan, adding that inspired by this spirit, some villagers have taken up kitchen gardening, fostering self-sustainability and contributing to the village’s green initiative.

Thimmapur’s transformation from a modest village to a trailblazer in waste management and cleanliness is an inspiring tale of community-driven change, Kishan remarks.

