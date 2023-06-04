Jhargram police set up free coaching centres to equip aspirants for competitive examinations

Pranab Mandal By

Express News Service

WEST BENGAL: In a noteworthy initiative, the police in Jhargram, a drought-prone backward region that was once a Maoists’ hotbed, have set up free coaching centres across the district to help aspirants prepare for competitive exams. The teaching is imparted by the men in uniform and others engaged by the police.

“The initiative, titled ‘Lakshyaved’ (achieving target) will not only help those who cannot afford the fee of private coaching centres but also help us strengthen police-public relationship,” said Superintendent of police Arijit Sinha, who conceptualized it.

“The purpose of the programme is to equip aspirants for competitive examinations like WBCS, Miscellaneous, SSC (Staff Selection Commission), both via physical as well as online mode. It was initially launched in the year 2019 in Jhargram and Binpur police stations area but now it has been redesigned to increase its spread and latitude,” he said.

The initiative was re-launched recently at Devendra Mohan Hall, Jhargram by the minister of state for self-help group and self-employment (independent charge) Birbaha Hansda in Sinha’s presence.

The initiative received tremendous response from the youth in Jhargram district and the orientation session that was conducted during the re-launch by nearly 1,500 aspirants from across the district. The police have chosen local schools and clubs to run the coaching centres.

The faculty has been drawn from SDPO or DSP and officer ranks serving with Jhargram police as well as a few other well-wishers who train students for recruitment examinations. The aspirants are being guided by individuals who have successfully cleared one such examination or the other.

The initiative is said to be significant as it has come in the backdrop of suspected Maoist activities in their erstwhile hotbed. In the past year, dozens of Maoist posters were recovered from parts in Lalgarh, Belpahari and Jhargram town, the epicentre of a fierce movement spearheaded by CPI(Maoist) in 2008-2009. More than 500 persons, including security force personnel and CPI(M) workers, were killed by the outlawed outfit in Bengal’s backward region.

COPS SERVE AS FACULTY

The faculty has been drawn from officers serving as SDPO or DSP with Jhargram police as well as a few other well-wishers. The aspirants are being guided by individuals who have successfully cleared the competitive examinations for which they are preparing.

WEST BENGAL: In a noteworthy initiative, the police in Jhargram, a drought-prone backward region that was once a Maoists’ hotbed, have set up free coaching centres across the district to help aspirants prepare for competitive exams. The teaching is imparted by the men in uniform and others engaged by the police. “The initiative, titled ‘Lakshyaved’ (achieving target) will not only help those who cannot afford the fee of private coaching centres but also help us strengthen police-public relationship,” said Superintendent of police Arijit Sinha, who conceptualized it. “The purpose of the programme is to equip aspirants for competitive examinations like WBCS, Miscellaneous, SSC (Staff Selection Commission), both via physical as well as online mode. It was initially launched in the year 2019 in Jhargram and Binpur police stations area but now it has been redesigned to increase its spread and latitude,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The initiative was re-launched recently at Devendra Mohan Hall, Jhargram by the minister of state for self-help group and self-employment (independent charge) Birbaha Hansda in Sinha’s presence. The initiative received tremendous response from the youth in Jhargram district and the orientation session that was conducted during the re-launch by nearly 1,500 aspirants from across the district. The police have chosen local schools and clubs to run the coaching centres. The faculty has been drawn from SDPO or DSP and officer ranks serving with Jhargram police as well as a few other well-wishers who train students for recruitment examinations. The aspirants are being guided by individuals who have successfully cleared one such examination or the other. The initiative is said to be significant as it has come in the backdrop of suspected Maoist activities in their erstwhile hotbed. In the past year, dozens of Maoist posters were recovered from parts in Lalgarh, Belpahari and Jhargram town, the epicentre of a fierce movement spearheaded by CPI(Maoist) in 2008-2009. More than 500 persons, including security force personnel and CPI(M) workers, were killed by the outlawed outfit in Bengal’s backward region. COPS SERVE AS FACULTY The faculty has been drawn from officers serving as SDPO or DSP with Jhargram police as well as a few other well-wishers. The aspirants are being guided by individuals who have successfully cleared the competitive examinations for which they are preparing.