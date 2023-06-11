A dream and a harvest: 26-year-old woman takes up farming after father's death in Belagavi

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELGAVI: Setting aside her dream of becoming a chartered accountant, she chose to fulfil one of her late father's dreams. Nikita Vaiju Patil threw herself headlong into the farming profession, and with her passion for planning and perfection, she has become an inspiration for the farming community.

Hailing from a middle-class farming family, Nikita (26) of Jafarwadi village in Belagavi taluk had wanted to take up chartered accounting since her school days. But last year, after the unexpected death of her father Vaiju, life changed for Nikita, and so did her goals. Her father wanted her to be an outstanding farmer, so Nikita let his dream live on, taking up farming as a challenge. In this, she was helped by mother Anjana, brother Abhishek and uncle Tanaji.

Friends and neighbours were surprised with Nikita’s decision, with some even telling her family that it was not advisable for a girl to take up farming, as it was not an easy job. But Nikita stood firm, and said she would definitely prosper as a farmer.

Initially, she planted cucumbers on 15 guntas of land as a trial project. Her first attempt failed as there was an unexpected weather change which damaged the crop. This did not discourage Nikita, though, who started afresh.

Nikita recounts her father’s words -- that failure is the first step toward success. Keeping this in mind, she and her brother started visiting different fields where healthy crops were cultivated, and discussed the process with the farmers there. She took advice from her uncle Tanaji, who is an expert in farming. She also referred to books and online sources to understand the latest farming practices and cultivate healthy crops, besides organic farming.

CHILLI BOUNTY

Her next experiment was with a special variety of chilli, called ‘Navalbatka’. She planted chillies on 30 guntas of the four acres of land owned by her family. This required some groundwork initially. Nikita and her brother worked together, growing chilli saplings in a nursery which they have set up. Later, they shifted the saplings to their field. The saplings grew healthy and strong, and began yielding chillies in huge quantities.

The first harvest gave a yield of over 4 tonnes of chillies, which were sold for Rs 500 per 10kg. This resulted in profits running into lakhs of rupees, surprising her family and proving that Nikita’s decision to pursue farming was the right one. There are 10 to 15 women working in her field to harvest the chillies, which is done every 10-12 days.

Abhishek said he loves working with his sister in the fields as she plans systematically and works with dedication. According to Tanaji, Nikita first discusses her plans and research with him and comes up with good ideas. As a farmer, she can do wonders, he says.

Nikita is now researching different crop cultivation through experiments, with the help of Tanaji and Abhishek. She keeps updating her knowledge about farming through online sources. Farmers from neighbouring areas, who have heard her success stories, visit her field and discuss the tactics used in cultivating crops, and Nikita shares her ‘mantra’ of cultivation with them.

According to her, several farmers are quitting the profession and taking up jobs which provide them a monthly salary. But cultivation in a scientific manner and organic farming can help them earn much more, she says.

Nikita, who completed B.Com from Bhaurao Kakatkar College in Belagavi, had joined a Chartered Accountancy course, but had to quit due to her father’s death. She said that farming had provided her family bread and butter for generations, so quitting the profession is beyond her imagination. But she is certain that after life stabilises, she will think about continuing studies to become a chartered accountant. I will remain a full-time farmer, and any other profession will have to be part-time, she says.

