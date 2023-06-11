A few good men in Maha re-write town’s destiny

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MAHARASHTRA: Mahatma Gandhi often emphasized that if villages are empowered, the nation would automatically be truly independent. Avinash Solvat, a Maharashtra government employee, has led his team from Barsi tehsil in Solapur district to volunteer help to the needy in an area that is drought-prone. He has registered Matrubhoomi Pratishthan – a non-profit organization – with the help of his friends. Solvat works as an officer on special duty (OSD) with the Leader of Oppositions Ajit Pawar’s office in Mumbai.

Amidst all sorts of hardships that drought has brought to the region, Solvat has tried to enable the people in distress to cope with difficult situations. “I have planned an inclusive growth of our place. We did not want to work for any specific goal, but wanted to do something that will make our area livable,” said Solvat. He gives an instance of how he and his friends helped the elderly during the pandemic days.

“One day we came to know that some senior citizens, many of them either disowned by their children or unable to get food, were starving. I suggested that we arranged two-time meals for them free of cost.” He took the responsibility of providing tiffin service to them for 10 days.

“The broader plan was to avoid ostentatious celebrations for birthdays of our family members and other such family functions. So, helping the helpless elderly by way of donating food replaced showy personal events,” said Solvat.

Later the group came up with a health card scheme. “We appealed to doctors in our regions that they should offer concessions to patients who are members of our health scheme. As many as 25 doctors agreed,” says Solvat. In the case of a major aliment requiring surgery, the group tied up with a district hospital to provide medical treatment under the government health scheme,” Solvat said. In Solapur, there is a cancer hospital, where many outsiders and their relatives come to get treatment. “Getting residence for cancer patients and their relatives is a major task. Our NGO not only provides them residence at a minimum cost but also meals,” Solvat said.

“In villages, many people struggle even to get the birth and death certificates. Besides, there are many government schemes but hardly anyone is aware of them. We requested government officials that if anyone comes with our trust reference, then his or her problem should be resolved,” he added.

He also said that on the line of the blood bank, they started the oxygen bank with supplies to the people in need. “Oxygen was in major demand during the pandemic. Hospital beds were available but there was no oxygen, but our oxygen bank filled that gap. In our area, no one died in the pandemic due to the oxygen shortage. We are now providing oxygen to 10 hospitals,” he added.

His group has decided that the students in their area should also need to be trained in sports. “We started a professional sports academy where sports are taught. We have our own IPL where the players are bought by offering a certain amount by the team owners,” says Solvat. “We telecast the matches live on social media.”

He said many of the group members cannot contribute financially so they were told to spare their time for the trust. He said to end drinking water woes, the group undertook the check dams’ problem. “We developed check dams for farmers. We have many small and big dams. These dams are recharged by preserving the groundwater. Now, people don’t face major water shortage even though this is a drought-prone region,” says Solvat.

Cancer care for the needy

In Solapur, there is a cancer hospital, where many outsiders come to get treatment. “Getting residence for them is a major task. Our NGO not only provides them residence at a minimum cost but also meals,” Solvat said. He added that in villages, many people struggle to get the birth and death certificates. “We requested government officials that if anyone comes with our reference, then his or her problem should be resolved,” he added.

