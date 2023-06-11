Home Good News

Doctor turns summer holidays into swimming lessons for children

Helping him in the initiative are two expert swimmers Santanu Kumar Jena and Ashish Kumar Jena who are employed with ODRAF and the local fire station respectively.

Published: 11th June 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Children undergoing swimming training at Maindipur village | Express

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Three students drowned in the Devi river at Machgaon of Jagatsinghpur in March this year. Last year, six children and two youths met with a watery grave in different areas of the district. This apart, five children were rescued from drowning at Badajingal village under Tirtol police limits.

Considering the number of drowning cases going up year after year, an AYUSH doctor Subha Kumar Dash of Maindipur under Biridi block has been facilitating swimming lessons for children and youths during their summer vacation free of cost. He has been doing so for the last one year. 

Helping him in the initiative are two expert swimmers Santanu Kumar Jena and Ashish Kumar Jena who are employed with ODRAF and the local fire station respectively. He has identified a water body at Maindipur under Puran panchayat where the children and youths are being trained by Santanu and Ashish every week. The waterbody is barricaded and the participants are provided life jackets and tubes by Dash for safety.

“Every day we come across reports from across the state where young boys and girls have drowned while playing or bathing in a pond, lake, river or the sea. Jagatsinghpur is no different. Ninety per cent of the victims do not know the basics of swimming and enter the water for the fun of it,” he said. 

Dash launched the swimming training programme after schools and colleges were closed for summer vacation in April this year. Around 50 boys and girls of different age groups have undergone training this year so far.

Santanu and Asish, who train them for nearly two hours in the morning before their duty hours begin, said children and youths are always enthusiastic about swimming. “They usually pick up the technique within four to five days,” said Santanu.

Alina Dash, who learnt the basics of swimming at Dash’s camp, said prior to this experience she had never entered any waterbody. “I was always scared at the thought of drowning. But after this camp, I have no fear of swimming,” she said.

Concerned over increasing drowning cases in the region, Ayush doctor Subha Kumar Dash has 
taken up the responsibility to train young boys and girls in swimming. He is holding swimming lessons for them during summer vacation, writes Amarnath Parida
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devi river Machgaon Subha Kumar Dash swimming
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp