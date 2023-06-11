Kasaragod school carves a (cycling) path of its own

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This school in Kasaragod is not reinventing the wheel. Yet, it is imparting a valuable lesson that promises to keep the world going round. When the bell tolls at Udinur Government Higher Secondary School — to mark the start and end of its daily functioning — it is not greeted by frenzied activity of students being ushered in and out of its premises. Of its 1,348 pupils, around 990 regularly make their way to and from the school on bicycles — in a record of sorts.

At a recent World Environment Day event, the rows of bicycles parked neatly on the 13-acre lush campus rich in fruit-bearing trees, caught the attention of the chief guest, vigilance DySP V Balakrishnan. The former state biodiversity board member later took to social media to narrate the unique story of students and management promoting carbon neutrality. It helps that the area in and around the school, which falls under Trikaripur assembly constituency, is located on relatively flat terrain.

Although public transport is available on the route, it is not regular. Over the years students have relied on bicycles for their daily commute — and the activity has been enshrined in the institution’s core principles. Sradha Suresh, a 10th grader, says the daily cycling leaves her feeling refreshed and healthy.

“It’s great exercise. School authorities have provided us unique numbers and we know that 986 bicycles are registered. The Student Police Cadets control the traffic on the school premises. In the absence of the mad rush associated with school commute, we feel safe,” stresses Sradha. With close to 75% of its students travelling by cycle, the school has not placed a request for buses. When the number of bicycles started increasing after each passing year, we decided to register them, principal P V Leena told TNIE.

“There had been instances of bicycles being stolen after students forgot to lock them. So we decided to register all the bicycles with a unique number painted on each. It’s a great sight to see so many bicycles parked neatly inside the auditorium and on both sides of the school entrance,” Leena added.

School staff secretary Sathyan Madakkal said that once Plus One classes start, the number of bicycles will only go up. The social science teacher says that only those students who come from Padanna find it difficult to pedal all the way to school.

Local MLA M Rajagopalan said he is happy the school’s unique initiative is attracting the desired attention. “This should be emulated across the state. I recently sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the construction of a building at the school,” CPM legislator said.

