Kavali IRCS blood bank, a boon for patients in medical emergencies

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: The Kavali branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has stood first in the State for the past six consecutive years in both collection of blood and distribution in the category of non-municipal corporation areas.

The Kavali unit was established in 2011 with a staff strength of 12. Kanumarlapudi Koteswara Rao, Dr CLN Reddy, former MLA Magunta Parvathamma and others had liberally donated funds for setting up of the blood bank. It has regular donors from rural areas, which include Kaligiri, Jaladanki, Vinjamur, Udayagiri, Kondapuram and Bogole mandals. Doctors in Kavali and surrounding areas used to extend their services voluntarily in conducting blood donation camps regularly.

The branch gets 300 to 350 units of blood per month on an average. It sells a unit of blood at Rs 1,050 to the general public, besides providing 30% of the stock to the poor and needy patients on a regular basis. It has also tied up with several organisations across the country to provide blood to the needy in medical emergencies. It has WhatsApp groups and website to promote blood donation in a big way.

The blood bank is also running a dedicated unit for thalassemia patients. It has taken up construction of a separate building at a cost of Rs 50 lakh for them. The unit has got a licence for collection of blood components recently. It has dedicated volunteers to motivate people in rural areas to donate blood, the elixir of life.

Due to the motivation campaign, there are instances when the entire family came forward to donate blood on birthdays and other special occasions of the kin. During the Covid-19 pandemic, 93 volunteers of the Kavali IRCS motivated people in rural areas in a big way to donate blood. Besides its proactive approach in collection and distribution of blood, the IRCS Kavali branch is also organising social service activities. It offers dry fruits to thalassemia patients every month.

Dakarapu Ravi Prakash, an RTC employee-turned-social activist, acted as honorary secretary of the blood bank up to 2015.Now, he is serving as honorary chairman of the IRCS-Kavali branch. Not only Ravi Prakash, his family members, including his wife and two sons, are also non-remunerated blood donors.

“The IRCS-Kavali branch has been providing blood to both rural and urban people in medical emergencies, besides organising several social service activities. The unit is set to collect blood components to help more needy patients,” said Ravi Prakash, explaining its achievements.

