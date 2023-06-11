Nursery kid etches his name in India Book of Records

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: A five-year-old nursery boy Katterpalli Aarush Reddy has etched his name in the prestigious India Book of Records. The wonder kid from Manyamvaripalle of Atluru mandal in Kadapa district achieved the rare feat by reciting 52 car logos, flags of 45 countries, names of 12 insects, eight sea animals, 30 community helpers, 14 parts of the body, 23 fruits, 15 freedom fighters, seven wonders of the world and the names of eight planets, seven continents, 15 national symbols, capitals of 28 Indian states and eight UTs.

Aarush parents, Nagarajuna Reddy and P Mounika, have completed their masters in technology. While Nagarjuna Reddy has been working as a Railway contractor and Mounika is a housewife, their motivation has imbibed the kid with the habit of reading books. Shooting a video of their kid reciting the list of names, Aarush parents sent the same to India Book of Records last year, after which they sent an appreciation letter to Aarush Reddy.

