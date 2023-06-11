The rasa of success:  A non-alcoholic and 100 per cent natural beverage  

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: In a world that is just getting out of the cruel grip of Covid, staying in the pink of health is on everyone’s mind. The demand for superfoods with an ‘organic’ label is ever-increasing. To cater to this and also to increase the income of coconut growers, Udupi Kalparasa Coconut and All Spices Producers’ Company Ltd is marketing neera under the brandname ‘Kalparasa’.

Rich in minerals and other essential nutrients, ‘Kalparasa’ is a non-alcoholic beverage extracted from the inflorescence of coconut trees. Farmer leader Sathyanarayana Udupa Japthi, along with nine other directors and 1,028 shareholders, founded the company and obtained the licence in 2021.

The company has achieved steady growth and ‘Kalparasa’ is a hit in the market. This tasty, nutritious and unfermented health drink is available in seven retail outlets in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts (Japthi in Kundapur Rural, Kundapur city, Hebri, Karkala, Moodbidri, BC Road and Mangaluru).

Udupa, who is the chairman of the company, told The New Sunday Express that the company purchased the technology developed by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod, to produce ‘Kalparasa’. Later, a batch of tappers was trained to tap fresh unfermented sap from coconut inflorescence across Udupi district. The required cold chain system and portable coconut sap chillers were provided to coconut growers.

It was Malnad Nuts and Spices Producers’ Company, Bhadravathi, Shivamogga district, that had first ventured into making ‘Kalparasa’ three years ago. Udupa claimed that neera can protect people from cancer. “This is good for those with diabetes. Consumers have also brought to my notice that the beverage has kept their blood pressure at the ideal level. It is also a good source of amino acids,” he added.

Explaining the process involved in making ‘Kalparasa’, Udupa said the coconut inflorescence is first sliced at the tip to collect the fresh sap from it. The spadix is properly massaged and the sap is then allowed to flow into the sap chiller later. This beverage, which when stored below 4 degrees Celsius, has a shelf life of four days.

The business model has been well thought out. A farmer gets Rs 20 for every litre of sap collected from a single coconut tree. If a farmer dedicates eight coconut trees to collect the sap, he or she will earn over Rs 1 lakh per year. If farmers train themselves to collect the sap, then they will be given Rs 45 per litre of sap. In that case, farmers can earn close to Rs 2.5 lakh annually. ‘Kalparasa’ is sold in different quantities. For 200 ml it is Rs 40, 500 ml Rs 100 and one litre Rs 200.

The company has 1,028 farmers as shareholders and in the next five years, the target is to increase this number to 5,000. The company is already selling close to 100 litres of ‘Kalparasa’ every day and in the next season starting from September till May, it wants to increase it to 600 litres per day.

This summer season, the sale of ‘Kalparasa’ in the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada was impressive, Udupa added. “People should support this cause as we have twin objectives of boosting farmers’ income and making people consume a healthy beverage,’’ he concluded.

SIDELIGHTS

‘Kalparasa’ brand beverage by Udupi Kalparasa Coconut and All Spices Producers’ Company Limited is sold through seven outlets in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts and it is a hit in the market

‘Kalparasa’ is a non-alcoholic and cent percent natural beverage

If stored below 4 degrees Celsius, it has a shelf life of four days

The objective of Udupi Kalparasa Coconut and All Spices Producers’ Company Limited is to boost farmers’ income and make people drink a healthy beverage

