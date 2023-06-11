Thrissur’s water conservationist has a lesson for all

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: At a time when a majority of the people depend on water supply systems for drinking water, Gangadharan Kavalloor, in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, has efficiently used his 20 cents of land for rainwater harvesting to meet his needs. Recognising his efforts, the state government had recently conferred him with the Paristhiti Mithra award on World Environment Day, observed on June 5.

A former engineer with the shipping and transportation department of the Central government, Gangadharan is an inspiration to many when it comes to rainwater harvesting.“A decade ago, when the first rain of the monsoon arrived, the water level in our open well used to rise, and within a week, it used to reach ground level. Now, after implementing various rainwater harvesting and water recharging methods, it takes the whole monsoon season for the water level in the open well to reach ground level,” Gangadharan said.

He has inserted porous pipe on his land, which leads to underground pits layered with stones, clay tiles and coconut husks. This helps in collecting and retaining water. “I’ve dug a pit under my car porch. Some of the rainwater is collected here and in other places on my land. What’s collected on the rooftop is channelled to the open well,” Gangadharan said.

Some of the water is pooled into a tank where fish is reared. “Since we cannot trust the fish available in the market, we rear our own. Food waste from the kitchen to used to feed them,” Gangadharan added.What techniques he has perfected by practice, Gangadharan shares with the locals, especially students in nearby schools. Many have implemented his concepts. He also teaches his grandkids the importance of rainwater harvesting.

For Gangadharan, the need to harvest rainwater dawned on him during his time in Gujarat. “I was very hesitant to join service there as everyone warned me about the hardships there, especially the harsh climate. On reaching there, I found them all to be true. Water scarcity is the biggest bane. Yet, the people there have implemented many methods, including rainwater harvesting, to stave off a crisis. There is no drinking water shortage there,” Gangadharan said.

Rainwater harvesting methods

Porous ground with sand pillars

Dig about 30-centimetre-deep pits and then place pipes filled with sand. Then cover the remaining portion with broken titles and other materials. During rain,the water will seep down the sand pipes and get stored, increasing the groundwater table.

Courtyard rainwater harvesting

Dig a large pit and layer it with coconut husks. Place clay tiles on the sides of the pit. In between the husks lay porous pipes filled with sand. This, whilst ensuring rainwater is collected, also gives a cooling effect. This should be done where vehicle movement will not happen.

Percolation in car porch

Insert pipes after digging the pit. Fill the pit with clay tiles and stones. Now, the car porch can be paved with tiles or concrete. The pipes can be inserted from the sides as well. The water will reach down through the pipes.

Sockpit system

Collect the water from the rooftop of the house and channel it to a pit filled with clay tiles and other broken materials that sustain the water.

THRISSUR: At a time when a majority of the people depend on water supply systems for drinking water, Gangadharan Kavalloor, in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, has efficiently used his 20 cents of land for rainwater harvesting to meet his needs. Recognising his efforts, the state government had recently conferred him with the Paristhiti Mithra award on World Environment Day, observed on June 5. A former engineer with the shipping and transportation department of the Central government, Gangadharan is an inspiration to many when it comes to rainwater harvesting.“A decade ago, when the first rain of the monsoon arrived, the water level in our open well used to rise, and within a week, it used to reach ground level. Now, after implementing various rainwater harvesting and water recharging methods, it takes the whole monsoon season for the water level in the open well to reach ground level,” Gangadharan said. He has inserted porous pipe on his land, which leads to underground pits layered with stones, clay tiles and coconut husks. This helps in collecting and retaining water. “I’ve dug a pit under my car porch. Some of the rainwater is collected here and in other places on my land. What’s collected on the rooftop is channelled to the open well,” Gangadharan said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Some of the water is pooled into a tank where fish is reared. “Since we cannot trust the fish available in the market, we rear our own. Food waste from the kitchen to used to feed them,” Gangadharan added.What techniques he has perfected by practice, Gangadharan shares with the locals, especially students in nearby schools. Many have implemented his concepts. He also teaches his grandkids the importance of rainwater harvesting. For Gangadharan, the need to harvest rainwater dawned on him during his time in Gujarat. “I was very hesitant to join service there as everyone warned me about the hardships there, especially the harsh climate. On reaching there, I found them all to be true. Water scarcity is the biggest bane. Yet, the people there have implemented many methods, including rainwater harvesting, to stave off a crisis. There is no drinking water shortage there,” Gangadharan said. Rainwater harvesting methods Porous ground with sand pillars Dig about 30-centimetre-deep pits and then place pipes filled with sand. Then cover the remaining portion with broken titles and other materials. During rain,the water will seep down the sand pipes and get stored, increasing the groundwater table. Courtyard rainwater harvesting Dig a large pit and layer it with coconut husks. Place clay tiles on the sides of the pit. In between the husks lay porous pipes filled with sand. This, whilst ensuring rainwater is collected, also gives a cooling effect. This should be done where vehicle movement will not happen. Percolation in car porch Insert pipes after digging the pit. Fill the pit with clay tiles and stones. Now, the car porch can be paved with tiles or concrete. The pipes can be inserted from the sides as well. The water will reach down through the pipes. Sockpit system Collect the water from the rooftop of the house and channel it to a pit filled with clay tiles and other broken materials that sustain the water.