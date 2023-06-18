Juvenile tale with happy denouement: 28-year-old becomes ray of hope for incarcerated youngsters

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Haridas, a 16-year-old boy, could feel the eyes around boring into him as he entered the examination hall with a policeman in tow. Unpleasant whispers were deliberately louder. The whole experience was quite awkward, and yet the boy remained unfazed.

The only detainee of his batch from the Government Special Home for Children, Chengalpattu, the nod to write exams in an external school came as an outcome of Haridas’ good conduct. As a child, he mastered various martial arts and earned laurels in the NCC. He stayed with his uncle Nithyanandam in Kanchipuram and attended Pachaiyappa’s school.

His life changed when, in Class X, he went on a trip with his friend. While on the trip, he lost his friend’s mobile phone, following which he panicked and ran away to his native place in Tiruvannamalai, despite his uncle’s pleas. Neglecting to go to school, Haridas got involved in petty crimes and was detained in the juvenile home in 2010 for three years. Inside the detention home, he underwent a massive transformation.

Years later, a 28-year-old Haridas helps juveniles in government observation homes, special homes and protective shelters across the state, to steer clear of addiction and crime. Known as ‘Haridas Anna’ among the youth, his efforts as a social worker within the correctional system have become a ray of hope for incarcerated youngsters.

In the past three years, he has counselled over 2,000 inmates in Puzhal jail. None of the juveniles I counselled have returned to crime, says Haridas.Through his interactions with inmates and his efforts to establish connections with their families, Haridas has succeeded in guiding numerous juveniles toward a brighter future. His endeavours have helped many youngsters in discovering their inner potential and embarking on a transformative journey of rehabilitation.

Contrary to the prevailing notion of young offenders entering these institutions and turning into hardened criminals, Haridas believes that with faith, care, and love, they can be reformed and can be rehabilitated properly.Haridas works as part of the Pattam project, which features a meticulously crafted curriculum encompassing mental health and overall well-being, aimed at providing essential life skills for the first-time offenders.

“I provide mental counselling to first-time offenders within the detention center. I delve into their emotions, unearth their vulnerabilities, and foster genuine remorse. Through introspection, I encourage them to reflect upon the love and support of their families,” he explains.Apart from providing counselling to prisoners, he hosts motivational classes in colleges across the state. Apart from this, he also provides counselling to drug addicts as well.

During his second month at the detention center, Haridas addressed an audience during Children’s day, which was another pivotal moment in his life. His heartfelt speech, accompanied by captivating artwork, made teachers realize that not only can he be reformed, but he can also guide others on the same path.

“I am grateful to Magistrate Sri Sundar, who presided over my case and gave me a chance to improve. I would also like to thank Kalyaniamma, who was the head teacher at the special home back then, for her love and support. Father Vincent Xavier’s unwavering belief in me helped in holding on to hope,” he says.

After his release from the detention centre, he completed his undergraduate degree from Don Bosco College, Yelagiri and did his masters in Social Work from Loyola College, Chennai, following which he started counseling and guiding young detainees.

He believes that parenting plays a major role in shaping the life of every child and some children end up having bad influences as the parents cannot pay them enough attention, which happened in his case as well.When Haridas returned to Tiruvannamalai, neither his ailing mother nor his father, who worked in a grocery store, could give him the attention he needed, due to which he fell under bad influence.

Reflecting on the prevailing discourse surrounding juvenile justice, Haridas emphasises the importance of avoiding terms like arrest, case, and punishment when referring to young offenders. He ardently believes that such language only perpetuates a cycle of despair and hopelessness.“I tell them that a lush world of opportunities awaits them on the other side of the detention center, where they can make a fresh start,” adds Haridas.

