MAUD official Arvind Kumar receives Green Apple awards in London

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao extended his congratulations to Arvind Kumar for receiving the prestigious ‘Green Apple Awards’ in London on behalf of the Telangana government.

Published: 18th June 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kumar received five prestigious “Green Apple” awards on behalf of the State.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representing the Telangana government, Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department Arvind Kumar received five prestigious “Green Apple” awards on behalf of the State. The award ceremony took place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday evening. Telangana was honoured with awards in the ‘International Beautiful Buildings’ category by the London-based independent non-profit organisation, The Green Organisation.

Telangana’s remarkable achievements in building design and restoration were recognised, with five iconic landmarks receiving these prestigious awards. The awarded buildings include the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building (for its aesthetically designed office/workspace), Yadagirigutta temple (for its excellent religious structure), Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge (for its unique design in the bridge category), Integrated Command Control Centre of the State Police (for its uniqueness in the office category), and Moazzam Jahi Market (for the excellent restoration and reuse in the heritage category).

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao extended his congratulations to Arvind Kumar for receiving the prestigious ‘Green Apple Awards’ in London on behalf of the Telangana government. He stated, “It’s a proud moment for Telangana. This recognition is a testament to Telangana’s dedication towards sustainable urban development and architectural excellence.”

These awards mark the first time that any buildings/structures from India have received the esteemed Green Apple Awards, with Telangana receiving all five awards. Telangana secured the highest number of awards in different categories, surpassing CBRE from the UK and Qatar. The awards are presented in acknowledgement of beautiful buildings, taking into account both their aesthetics and the environmental impact of their architecture.

