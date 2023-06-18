Unmatchable dedication to help underprivileged

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dedicating his life to address the pertaining problems plaguing the State, 68-year-old BVS Kumar stands as a symbol of hope and determination in the both Telugu States.Hailing from Cherlagudipadu village in Gurazala mandal of Palnadu district, Kumar settled in Vijayawada and continues to inspire people with his unwavering commitment to help the underprivileged.

In 2020, Kumar’s dedication led to his appointment as the State Coordinator of Blood Banks and Projects in the IRCS, Andhra Pradesh. With 21 Red Cross Blood Centres across the state, he tirelessly worked to mitigate blood shortages and ensured the availability of safe and high-quality blood for patients during emergencies.

Not only does he serve the people of Andhra Pradesh, but also extends his support to neighbouring Telangana by arranging blood from Red Cross Blood centres in Hyderabad and other districts.

After being appointed as chairman of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Krishna district, he champions the rights of children, ensuring their protection as per the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. As the convenor for the Forum of Child Welfare Committees in Andhra Pradesh, Kumar collaborates with committees and childcare institutions from various districts, fighting for justice and rehabilitation of affected children.

Beginning of the journey

Dissatisfied with his job in marketing, Kumar pioneered the first-ever granite tile processing unit in Ongole, providing much needed jobs to the unemployed. Later, his association with ‘Lions Clubs International’ had expanded his vision, encouraging him to actively participate in various service programmes serving vulnerable sections of the society-children, women and senior citizens.

In 1996, as a member of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Kumar with the support of his fellow members, revenue department and district Collector initiated the establishment of a much needed blood bank in Ongole. His efforts made him collect `12.5 lakh, playing a pivotal role in establishing the second Red Cross Blood Bank in Andhra Pradesh. He also received Governor’s gold medal for his efforts in blood donations in 2003.

In addition to this, the 68-year-old founded ‘Good India’, an NGO to address the hardships being faced by migrant labourers in Prakasam district, especially women enduring human rights violations, harassment and exploitation. The Woman dairy project by Good India had offered women with sustainable livelihood, empowering families and curbing migration. This project was lauded by then Governor C Rangarajan for its positive impact.

Kumar’s transformative work caught the attention of Sunil Sharma, the then Collector of Visakhapatnam, who invited Kumar to establish a modern Blood Bank in the district under the Red Cross. Kumar’s tireless efforts have shed light on the challenges being faced by victims of child rights violations. By taking up cases suo moto, rehabilitating children, and supporting their education, he serves as a voice for the voiceless. He brings attention to child-related issues, urging Chief Ministers and the Juvenile Justice Committee of the AP High Court to address these concerns.

“Observing that representations are not able to bring in the needed justice to the children, I have tried to approach the courts of law for justice, which is becoming costly. So, I have decided to study LLB at the age of 68 years not for the livelihood, but to fight for child rights and bring justice to the children,” BVS Kumar said.

QR CODE FOR DONORS TO JOIN WHATSAPP GROUPS

Revolutionising the blood donation process, BVS Kumar introduced QR codes for each blood group enabling blood donors to join in their respective WhatsApp groups and he created a network that enables patients to post requests for live donors, potentially saving lives in critical situations.

VIJAYAWADA: Dedicating his life to address the pertaining problems plaguing the State, 68-year-old BVS Kumar stands as a symbol of hope and determination in the both Telugu States.Hailing from Cherlagudipadu village in Gurazala mandal of Palnadu district, Kumar settled in Vijayawada and continues to inspire people with his unwavering commitment to help the underprivileged. In 2020, Kumar’s dedication led to his appointment as the State Coordinator of Blood Banks and Projects in the IRCS, Andhra Pradesh. With 21 Red Cross Blood Centres across the state, he tirelessly worked to mitigate blood shortages and ensured the availability of safe and high-quality blood for patients during emergencies. Not only does he serve the people of Andhra Pradesh, but also extends his support to neighbouring Telangana by arranging blood from Red Cross Blood centres in Hyderabad and other districts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After being appointed as chairman of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Krishna district, he champions the rights of children, ensuring their protection as per the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. As the convenor for the Forum of Child Welfare Committees in Andhra Pradesh, Kumar collaborates with committees and childcare institutions from various districts, fighting for justice and rehabilitation of affected children. Beginning of the journey Dissatisfied with his job in marketing, Kumar pioneered the first-ever granite tile processing unit in Ongole, providing much needed jobs to the unemployed. Later, his association with ‘Lions Clubs International’ had expanded his vision, encouraging him to actively participate in various service programmes serving vulnerable sections of the society-children, women and senior citizens. In 1996, as a member of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Kumar with the support of his fellow members, revenue department and district Collector initiated the establishment of a much needed blood bank in Ongole. His efforts made him collect `12.5 lakh, playing a pivotal role in establishing the second Red Cross Blood Bank in Andhra Pradesh. He also received Governor’s gold medal for his efforts in blood donations in 2003. In addition to this, the 68-year-old founded ‘Good India’, an NGO to address the hardships being faced by migrant labourers in Prakasam district, especially women enduring human rights violations, harassment and exploitation. The Woman dairy project by Good India had offered women with sustainable livelihood, empowering families and curbing migration. This project was lauded by then Governor C Rangarajan for its positive impact. Kumar’s transformative work caught the attention of Sunil Sharma, the then Collector of Visakhapatnam, who invited Kumar to establish a modern Blood Bank in the district under the Red Cross. Kumar’s tireless efforts have shed light on the challenges being faced by victims of child rights violations. By taking up cases suo moto, rehabilitating children, and supporting their education, he serves as a voice for the voiceless. He brings attention to child-related issues, urging Chief Ministers and the Juvenile Justice Committee of the AP High Court to address these concerns. “Observing that representations are not able to bring in the needed justice to the children, I have tried to approach the courts of law for justice, which is becoming costly. So, I have decided to study LLB at the age of 68 years not for the livelihood, but to fight for child rights and bring justice to the children,” BVS Kumar said. QR CODE FOR DONORS TO JOIN WHATSAPP GROUPS Revolutionising the blood donation process, BVS Kumar introduced QR codes for each blood group enabling blood donors to join in their respective WhatsApp groups and he created a network that enables patients to post requests for live donors, potentially saving lives in critical situations.