Countdown begins for high-altitude balloon launch in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind in the state, a team of 25 students from the Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology are all set to launch a high-altitude balloon from Vijayawada on June 25, in collaboration with Space Kidz India, to raise awareness on space and space exploration among engineering students.

The launch, which has generated interest and excitement among the local community, is scheduled at 10 am on Sunday. Once the 6-feet diameter balloon is released, the expected flight duration will be about three hours. The flight will be tracked and retrieved by the student team.

At an altitude of 70 to 80 feet, the balloon will burst, and a parachute will be deployed as it enters the atmosphere. Guided by wind direction, the parachute is likely to travel towards Guntur city. Upon release, the parachute will transmit real-time data on temperature, humidity and location, which will be displayed on a live screen.

Spearheaded by 16-year-old Sunkara Akshay Kumar, born to an NRI entrepreneurs Anil Kumar Sunkara and Shilpa Sunkara in USA, the 25-member team underwent a week-long training programme in space sciences, nanosatellites and embedded systems, gaining hands-on experience in building payloads and their subsystems.

Akshay, who is currently pursuing his studies in Texas Academy of Math and Science in Denton, USA, assembled the team to conduct a workshop at Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology after months of coordination.

The students at Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology set up a ground station to track and monitor the payload capsule’s telemetry during the entire mission and also a launch pad. The 2 kg payload has been meticulously designed to conduct upper atmospheric research and radio communication experiments.

Expressing his excitement and optimism about the launch, mission director Akshay emphasised the potential of this mission to inspire future generations of the State.He stated, “My vision is to make space technology accessible and economical to the country, and provide hands-on experience in space education among the youth of our nation, which I learnt from Space Kidz.”

Akshay also acknowledged Space Kidz India for their technological support, as they have successfully launched 18 BalloonSats, 2 suborbital payloads, and 4 orbital satellites to date.

The principal of the college expressed his delight in being chosen for the space launch, as it will generate interest and excitement within the local community, elevating the region’s reputation as a hub for scientific innovation. He also thanked Akshay and Space Kidz team.

