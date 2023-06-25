Home Good News

Countdown begins for high-altitude balloon launch in Vijayawada

The space programme of engineering students will transmit real-time data on temp, humidity, location from 70 ft high

Published: 25th June 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind in the state, a team of 25 students from the Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology are all set to launch a high-altitude balloon from Vijayawada on June 25, in collaboration with Space Kidz India, to raise awareness on space and space exploration among engineering students.

The launch, which has generated interest and excitement among the local community, is scheduled at 10 am on Sunday. Once the 6-feet diameter balloon is released, the expected flight duration will be about three hours. The flight will be tracked and retrieved by the student team.  

At an altitude of 70 to 80 feet, the balloon will burst, and a parachute will be deployed as it enters the atmosphere. Guided by wind direction, the parachute is likely to travel towards Guntur city. Upon release, the parachute will transmit real-time data on temperature, humidity and location, which will be displayed on a live screen.

Spearheaded by 16-year-old Sunkara Akshay Kumar, born to an NRI entrepreneurs Anil Kumar Sunkara and Shilpa Sunkara in USA, the 25-member team underwent a week-long training programme in space sciences, nanosatellites and embedded systems, gaining hands-on experience in building payloads and their subsystems.

Akshay, who is currently pursuing his studies in Texas Academy of Math and Science in Denton, USA, assembled the team to conduct a workshop at Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology after months of coordination.

The students at Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology set up a ground station to track and monitor the payload capsule’s telemetry during the entire mission and also a launch pad. The 2 kg payload has been meticulously designed to conduct upper atmospheric research and radio communication experiments.

Expressing his excitement and optimism about the launch, mission director Akshay emphasised the potential of this mission to inspire future generations of the State.He stated, “My vision is to make space technology accessible and economical to the country, and provide hands-on experience in space education among the youth of our nation, which I learnt from Space Kidz.”

Akshay also acknowledged Space Kidz India for their technological support, as they have successfully launched 18 BalloonSats, 2 suborbital payloads, and 4 orbital satellites to date.

The principal of the college expressed his delight in being chosen for the space launch, as it will generate interest and excitement within the local community, elevating the region’s reputation as a hub for scientific innovation. He also thanked Akshay and Space Kidz team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
high-altitude balloon launch Usha Rama College
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp