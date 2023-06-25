Home Good News

Kadapa teacher’s efforts for better society

Srinivasulu has won accolades from the parents of students and service organisations for his dedication to the teaching profession.

Published: 25th June 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: A teacher with a social commitment, is striving to build a better tomorrow. Apart from teaching, Tupakula Srinivasulu (54), a teacher of Zilla Parishad High School at Tekurpeta village in Porumamilla mandal of Kadapa district, is imparting civic sense among students, besides encouraging them to actively take part in extracurricular activities.

Srinivasulu did his degree in Porumamilla in 1990 and completed his BEd from Annamalai University in 1992. He also obtained a Master’s degree from Osmania University in 1995. Srinivasulu of 1994 DSC batch, got his first posting as a special grade teacher at Posupalle in Komarolu mandal of Prakasam district in 1996. Further, he was selected for a teacher post in Kadapa district in the second list in the same year.

He started working as a teacher at Korrapatipalem in Porumamilla mandal in 1997. He worked in Vasudevapuram, Venkatapuram, Ramayapalli and other places in the district, leaving a good impression.  
Srinivasulu started creating an awareness among students on small savings in January, 1998. Since then, he has been motivating students to save their pocket money to use it for a social a cause. As part of his initiative to inculcate the savings habit among students, he set up a box in the school to deposit money after entering the amount in the register. He used to announce the names of top three thrifty students every month, besides displaying their names on the school notice board.

“Students need to focus on personality development from the school level itself to achieve career heights,” he stressed.  Srinivasulu who learnt yoga in 2004, has been teaching it to students and people of Porumamilla to promote a healthy lifestyle among them. As a president of Janahitha Ekalavya Organisation, he strived to set up schools in 18 mandals. He is also a crusader against social evils like untouchability, child marriage, child labour and dowry system. As part of his campaign to promote the reading habit among students, he used to distribute books on Indian culture and heritage to students.

Srinivasulu has won accolades from the parents of students and service organisations for his dedication to the teaching profession. He was selected for the Best Teacher Award under Rajiv Vidya Mission in  2013. In 2014, he received the Best Teacher Award. He always encourages students to learn new skills for better career prospects. “My emphasis is on holistic development of students, which makes them good citizens,” Srinivasulu asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadapa Kadapa teacher civic sense
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp