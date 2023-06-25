Kadapa teacher’s efforts for better society

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: A teacher with a social commitment, is striving to build a better tomorrow. Apart from teaching, Tupakula Srinivasulu (54), a teacher of Zilla Parishad High School at Tekurpeta village in Porumamilla mandal of Kadapa district, is imparting civic sense among students, besides encouraging them to actively take part in extracurricular activities.

Srinivasulu did his degree in Porumamilla in 1990 and completed his BEd from Annamalai University in 1992. He also obtained a Master’s degree from Osmania University in 1995. Srinivasulu of 1994 DSC batch, got his first posting as a special grade teacher at Posupalle in Komarolu mandal of Prakasam district in 1996. Further, he was selected for a teacher post in Kadapa district in the second list in the same year.

He started working as a teacher at Korrapatipalem in Porumamilla mandal in 1997. He worked in Vasudevapuram, Venkatapuram, Ramayapalli and other places in the district, leaving a good impression.

Srinivasulu started creating an awareness among students on small savings in January, 1998. Since then, he has been motivating students to save their pocket money to use it for a social a cause. As part of his initiative to inculcate the savings habit among students, he set up a box in the school to deposit money after entering the amount in the register. He used to announce the names of top three thrifty students every month, besides displaying their names on the school notice board.

“Students need to focus on personality development from the school level itself to achieve career heights,” he stressed. Srinivasulu who learnt yoga in 2004, has been teaching it to students and people of Porumamilla to promote a healthy lifestyle among them. As a president of Janahitha Ekalavya Organisation, he strived to set up schools in 18 mandals. He is also a crusader against social evils like untouchability, child marriage, child labour and dowry system. As part of his campaign to promote the reading habit among students, he used to distribute books on Indian culture and heritage to students.

Srinivasulu has won accolades from the parents of students and service organisations for his dedication to the teaching profession. He was selected for the Best Teacher Award under Rajiv Vidya Mission in 2013. In 2014, he received the Best Teacher Award. He always encourages students to learn new skills for better career prospects. “My emphasis is on holistic development of students, which makes them good citizens,” Srinivasulu asserted.

KADAPA: A teacher with a social commitment, is striving to build a better tomorrow. Apart from teaching, Tupakula Srinivasulu (54), a teacher of Zilla Parishad High School at Tekurpeta village in Porumamilla mandal of Kadapa district, is imparting civic sense among students, besides encouraging them to actively take part in extracurricular activities. Srinivasulu did his degree in Porumamilla in 1990 and completed his BEd from Annamalai University in 1992. He also obtained a Master’s degree from Osmania University in 1995. Srinivasulu of 1994 DSC batch, got his first posting as a special grade teacher at Posupalle in Komarolu mandal of Prakasam district in 1996. Further, he was selected for a teacher post in Kadapa district in the second list in the same year. He started working as a teacher at Korrapatipalem in Porumamilla mandal in 1997. He worked in Vasudevapuram, Venkatapuram, Ramayapalli and other places in the district, leaving a good impression. Srinivasulu started creating an awareness among students on small savings in January, 1998. Since then, he has been motivating students to save their pocket money to use it for a social a cause. As part of his initiative to inculcate the savings habit among students, he set up a box in the school to deposit money after entering the amount in the register. He used to announce the names of top three thrifty students every month, besides displaying their names on the school notice board.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Students need to focus on personality development from the school level itself to achieve career heights,” he stressed. Srinivasulu who learnt yoga in 2004, has been teaching it to students and people of Porumamilla to promote a healthy lifestyle among them. As a president of Janahitha Ekalavya Organisation, he strived to set up schools in 18 mandals. He is also a crusader against social evils like untouchability, child marriage, child labour and dowry system. As part of his campaign to promote the reading habit among students, he used to distribute books on Indian culture and heritage to students. Srinivasulu has won accolades from the parents of students and service organisations for his dedication to the teaching profession. He was selected for the Best Teacher Award under Rajiv Vidya Mission in 2013. In 2014, he received the Best Teacher Award. He always encourages students to learn new skills for better career prospects. “My emphasis is on holistic development of students, which makes them good citizens,” Srinivasulu asserted.