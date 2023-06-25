Securing better ties with Chhattisgarh villagers affected by Maoist violence

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

CHHATTISGARH: The inhabitants of the conflict-ridden Bastar zone in south Chhattisgarh yearn for peace and development concurrent with social justice. The realisation of such aspirations by the tribals is a challenge for the security forces engaged in counter-insurgency operations against the outlawed CPI (Maoist) for the past four decades.

While the efforts to connect with the local population have continued over the past decade, security forces have introduced another move that encourages villagers to introspect on extending any support to the outlaws. In the last four years, the Bastar police have followed an action plan to create a safe environment through a three-pronged strategy of the state government’s ‘Vishwas-Vikas-Suraksha’, yielding good results with a substantial decline in Maoist violence.

Recently constructed camps spread across the difficult terrain of 7 Maoists-affected seven districts in Bastar, besides the existing ones, are also entrusted a task to bring a change for the better. Since November 2019 till date, as many as 63 new security camps have been set up to primarily deal with the security and administrative vacuum in areas seen as Maoist strongholds after due deliberation with the local population who now perceive the anti-tribal and anti-development agenda of the left-wing extremists, said Sundarraj P, inspector general of police (Bastar Range).

Ahead of setting up a new camp, the ground situation along with public demand, and operational and development requirements are assessed. The proposals are then initiated by the field units for opening new camps. The senior officials including top functionaries in the state police headquarters arrive at a decision after judicious scrutiny of requisite details to sanction new security camps. There is a major shift towards elaborating adopted roles of the new security camps in the core interior areas in the vicinity of the Maoist epicentre. These camps prudently perform as an operational base and also as Integrated Development Centres (IDC).

The move integrated with the ongoing community policing concept ‘Manva Nawa Naar’ or ‘Our New Village’ to gain the confidence and trust of villagers. “The security forces under the ‘Manva Nava Naar’ campaign equally undertake the responsibility to support and facilitate the basic amenities like primary schools, health & Anganwadi centres, ration shops, electricity, road and bridge connectivity, banking facilities along with mobile connectivity to villages where the camps are located.

The camps assisted in building infrastructure and diminishing the impact of Maoist terror in a big way,” said Sundarraj, instrumental in promulgating various outreach programmes in Bastar hinterlands. It was a daunting task for the officials engaged to counter the hostile design pursued by the left guerrillas who had brainwashed the local villagers for decades to seek their support, sympathy and shelter.

Security camps in the Maoist-ridden Bastar zone have undertaken a campaign to develop health and educational infrastructure in the region to win over the trust of villagers in the region and wean them away from the outlaws’ influence, writes Ejaz Kaiser

CHHATTISGARH: The inhabitants of the conflict-ridden Bastar zone in south Chhattisgarh yearn for peace and development concurrent with social justice. The realisation of such aspirations by the tribals is a challenge for the security forces engaged in counter-insurgency operations against the outlawed CPI (Maoist) for the past four decades. While the efforts to connect with the local population have continued over the past decade, security forces have introduced another move that encourages villagers to introspect on extending any support to the outlaws. In the last four years, the Bastar police have followed an action plan to create a safe environment through a three-pronged strategy of the state government’s ‘Vishwas-Vikas-Suraksha’, yielding good results with a substantial decline in Maoist violence. Recently constructed camps spread across the difficult terrain of 7 Maoists-affected seven districts in Bastar, besides the existing ones, are also entrusted a task to bring a change for the better. Since November 2019 till date, as many as 63 new security camps have been set up to primarily deal with the security and administrative vacuum in areas seen as Maoist strongholds after due deliberation with the local population who now perceive the anti-tribal and anti-development agenda of the left-wing extremists, said Sundarraj P, inspector general of police (Bastar Range).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ahead of setting up a new camp, the ground situation along with public demand, and operational and development requirements are assessed. The proposals are then initiated by the field units for opening new camps. The senior officials including top functionaries in the state police headquarters arrive at a decision after judicious scrutiny of requisite details to sanction new security camps. There is a major shift towards elaborating adopted roles of the new security camps in the core interior areas in the vicinity of the Maoist epicentre. These camps prudently perform as an operational base and also as Integrated Development Centres (IDC). The move integrated with the ongoing community policing concept ‘Manva Nawa Naar’ or ‘Our New Village’ to gain the confidence and trust of villagers. “The security forces under the ‘Manva Nava Naar’ campaign equally undertake the responsibility to support and facilitate the basic amenities like primary schools, health & Anganwadi centres, ration shops, electricity, road and bridge connectivity, banking facilities along with mobile connectivity to villages where the camps are located. The camps assisted in building infrastructure and diminishing the impact of Maoist terror in a big way,” said Sundarraj, instrumental in promulgating various outreach programmes in Bastar hinterlands. It was a daunting task for the officials engaged to counter the hostile design pursued by the left guerrillas who had brainwashed the local villagers for decades to seek their support, sympathy and shelter. Security camps in the Maoist-ridden Bastar zone have undertaken a campaign to develop health and educational infrastructure in the region to win over the trust of villagers in the region and wean them away from the outlaws’ influence, writes Ejaz Kaiser